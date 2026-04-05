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Home > India News > Delhi Horror: 3 Teen Boys Stab 26-Year-Old to Death Over Rs 400, Film Entire Murder Video and Post It On Social Media

Delhi Horror: 3 Teen Boys Stab 26-Year-Old to Death Over Rs 400, Film Entire Murder Video and Post It On Social Media

A shocking incident has come to light from Delhi, where three teenage boys allegedly stabbed a 26-year-old man to death over a small dispute of just Rs 400.

3 Teen Boys Stab 26-Year-Old to Death Over Rs 400. Photo: AI Generated
3 Teen Boys Stab 26-Year-Old to Death Over Rs 400. Photo: AI Generated

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: April 5, 2026 11:54:37 IST

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Delhi Horror: 3 Teen Boys Stab 26-Year-Old to Death Over Rs 400, Film Entire Murder Video and Post It On Social Media

A shocking incident has come to light from Delhi, where three teenage boys allegedly stabbed a 26-year-old man to death over a small dispute of just Rs 400. What has made the case more disturbing is that the accused reportedly recorded the entire attack and later shared the video on social media. 

The incident has raised serious concerns about rising violence among juveniles and the growing trend of filming crimes for online attention. Police have detained the accused and are investigating the case further. 

Why Delhi Teen Boys Stab 26-Year-Old to Death Over Rs 400? 

Police said the three teen boys attacked the victim, identified as Md Kaif, who lived in New Mustafabad near a shop on 25 Futa Road and stabbed him multiple times. On the same day, a video of the incident appeared on social media, showing the accused stopping the victim and attacking him. 

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The video reportedly had a caption inspired by a recently released movie. However, its authenticity has not been independently verified. The victim is survived by his parents and two brothers.

According to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Ashish Mishra, the case came to light after police received a call from Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital around 4 pm on Friday, where Kaif was declared dead.

Delhi Boys Arrested After Rs 400 Lone Turns Deadly

 Police registered a murder case on Friday and caught the three accused who are around 16 years old and live in New Mustafabad. 

During questioning the boys admitted their involvement and told the police that the victim had borrowed Rs 400 and was not returning it. The police have also recovered the three knives used in the crime, and further investigation is ongoing. 

Also Read: Bengaluru Revenge: Sacked Employee’s Husband Storms Salon And Attacks Owner With Aides; Incident Caught on Camera | WATCH 

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Delhi Horror: 3 Teen Boys Stab 26-Year-Old to Death Over Rs 400, Film Entire Murder Video and Post It On Social Media

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Delhi Horror: 3 Teen Boys Stab 26-Year-Old to Death Over Rs 400, Film Entire Murder Video and Post It On Social Media

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Delhi Horror: 3 Teen Boys Stab 26-Year-Old to Death Over Rs 400, Film Entire Murder Video and Post It On Social Media
Delhi Horror: 3 Teen Boys Stab 26-Year-Old to Death Over Rs 400, Film Entire Murder Video and Post It On Social Media
Delhi Horror: 3 Teen Boys Stab 26-Year-Old to Death Over Rs 400, Film Entire Murder Video and Post It On Social Media
Delhi Horror: 3 Teen Boys Stab 26-Year-Old to Death Over Rs 400, Film Entire Murder Video and Post It On Social Media

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