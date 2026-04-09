Delhi Horror: 35-Year-Old Woman Refuses to Have Sex With Boyfriend’s 55-Year-Old Uncle, Killed, Body Stuffed Inside Bed Box at Mangolpuri PG

A shocking murder case has come to light from Delhi’s Mangolpuri, where a 35-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her 22-year-old boyfriend after she refused to have physical relations with his uncle.

Police said the accused murdered her inside a PG room, stuffed her body into a bed box, and tried to flee. The chilling incident has led to the arrest of the boyfriend, his uncle, and another man accused of helping in the crime.

What Really Happened?

Police said the main accused, identified by his first name only, was arrested on Wednesday along with his 50-year-old uncle and the uncle’s 52-year-old friend for allegedly helping with the crime.

According to senior police officers, the 22-year-old told investigators that he killed the woman in anger after she refused to have physical relations with his uncle and the uncle’s friend.

A senior police officer said that, “He allegedly pinned the woman to the floor with his hands and legs, causing injuries to her forehead, smothered her with a blanket, and then strangled her. He stuffed the body into a bed box at the PG accommodation owned by his friend. His uncle and the uncle’s friend remained on guard outside the room, and later helped him flee.”

How Was the Mangolpuri Murder Case Exposed?

Delhi police said they received a call around 7 pm on Tuesday after a woman’s body was found inside a bed box in a room at a building in Mangolpur’s Patthar Market.

When police reached the spot, they found that a PG was being run on the floor by a man who lived there. The PG owner told police that the 22-year-old accused had asked to use his room for a few hours to meet a woman.

Police said when the PG owner returned around 7 pm, he found the room open and the accused missing. After entering the room, he saw a woman’s leg sticking out of the bed box. When he opened it, he found her body and immediately informed the police.

The officer said the woman had strangulation marks and forehead injuries. Her body was sent for a post-mortem. She was a domestic worker from Mangolpuri, married, and had three children.

During the investigation, police found that the woman was in a relationship with the main accused, who runs a chicken shop near her house. On Tuesday afternoon, both went to the room, and later the other two accused also arrived.

Police said the 22-year-old allegedly attacked her during an argument, pinned her down, smothered her, strangled her, and then hid her body in the bed box before fleeing with the other two men.

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