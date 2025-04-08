Home
Tuesday, April 8, 2025
Live Tv
  Delhi Horror: Deadly Car Fire On Bijwasan Road Kills One, Police Investigating Cause

Delhi Horror: Deadly Car Fire On Bijwasan Road Kills One, Police Investigating Cause

A person died in a car fire on Bijwasan Road, Delhi. In another case, a 7-year-old boy was injured in a car accident in Sainik Enclave. Investigations are ongoing.

Delhi Horror: Deadly Car Fire On Bijwasan Road Kills One, Police Investigating Cause


A tragic incident unfolded late Monday night in Delhi when a car caught fire on the Bijwasan Road flyover in the Chanakyapuri area, resulting in the death of one person. The body was found charred inside the vehicle, according to officials from the Delhi Police and Delhi Fire Service (DFS).

The fire broke out at approximately 10:32 PM. Upon receiving the emergency call, DFS units rushed to the scene and managed to douse the flames. However, a horrifying discovery awaited the responders—a completely burnt car with a deceased person inside. The identity of the victim has not yet been confirmed.

Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the fire. It is still unclear whether it was due to a technical fault, an accident, or something more sinister such as foul play. “The car’s details and the exact cause of the fire are still being looked into,” police said.

Separate Incident: 7-Year-Old Injured in Sainik Enclave Car Accident

In another disturbing event on the same day, a 7-year-old boy was reportedly injured in a car accident in the Sainik Enclave area of New Delhi. According to the police, they received a distress call regarding the incident at the BHD Nagar police station.

The boy, who is a resident of the Sainik Enclave locality, was rushed to the hospital. Thankfully, he is currently in stable condition, officials confirmed. The vehicle involved in the incident has been seized, and legal proceedings have begun against the driver.

Delhi Police added, “We are investigating the matter, and appropriate action is being taken as per the law.”

Both cases have raised concerns over road and vehicle safety in the capital, prompting calls for increased vigilance by authorities and residents alike.

newsx

