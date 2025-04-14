Delhi Horror: Young Woman Shot Dead In GTB Enclave, Probe Underway

A young woman, believed to be around 20 years old, was found shot dead in northeast Delhi’s GTB Enclave area late Monday evening, sending shockwaves through the locality.

A young woman, believed to be around 20 years old, was found shot dead in northeast Delhi’s GTB Enclave area late Monday evening, sending shockwaves through the locality.

The body, bearing two bullet wounds, was discovered lying near a residential lane, according to the police. The identity of the victim remains unknown at this time.

“We received a call about half an hour ago regarding a shooting incident. Upon arrival, we found the body of a young woman, possibly in her early twenties. She appears to have sustained two gunshot injuries,” said Additional DCP of Shahdara, Neha Yadav, who reached the scene with her team.

#WATCH | Delhi | Shahdara Additional DCP Neha Yadav says, “About half an hour ago, we received a call that a girl has been shot. This is the area of ​​GTB Enclave. Looking at the body, it seems that the girl must be 20 years old. The body has not been identified yet. There have… pic.twitter.com/cr54DoahT8 Advertisement · Scroll to continue — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2025

The circumstances of the shooting are still unclear, and officials have not ruled out any angle — personal enmity, targeted attack, or otherwise. A forensic team has been dispatched, and the body has been sent for post-mortem.

“Further details will be available once the autopsy report is in. The investigation is on,” Yadav added.

Residents of the area, shocked by the late-evening violence, gathered near the spot, but no immediate eyewitness account has come forward yet. Police have appealed to the public for any information that may help in identifying the girl or her assailant.

Must Read: FIR Against OYO In Jaipur, Inflated Bookings, ₹2.66 Crore GST Notice Spark Criminal Case