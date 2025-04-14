Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, April 15, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Delhi Horror: Young Woman Shot Dead In GTB Enclave, Probe Underway

Delhi Horror: Young Woman Shot Dead In GTB Enclave, Probe Underway

A young woman, believed to be around 20 years old, was found shot dead in northeast Delhi’s GTB Enclave area late Monday evening, sending shockwaves through the locality.

Delhi Horror: Young Woman Shot Dead In GTB Enclave, Probe Underway


A young woman, believed to be around 20 years old, was found shot dead in northeast Delhi’s GTB Enclave area late Monday evening, sending shockwaves through the locality.

The body, bearing two bullet wounds, was discovered lying near a residential lane, according to the police. The identity of the victim remains unknown at this time.

“We received a call about half an hour ago regarding a shooting incident. Upon arrival, we found the body of a young woman, possibly in her early twenties. She appears to have sustained two gunshot injuries,” said Additional DCP of Shahdara, Neha Yadav, who reached the scene with her team.

The circumstances of the shooting are still unclear, and officials have not ruled out any angle — personal enmity, targeted attack, or otherwise. A forensic team has been dispatched, and the body has been sent for post-mortem.

“Further details will be available once the autopsy report is in. The investigation is on,” Yadav added.

Residents of the area, shocked by the late-evening violence, gathered near the spot, but no immediate eyewitness account has come forward yet. Police have appealed to the public for any information that may help in identifying the girl or her assailant.

Must Read: FIR Against OYO In Jaipur, Inflated Bookings, ₹2.66 Crore GST Notice Spark Criminal Case

Filed under

Delhi Murder GTB

newsx

Delhi Horror: Young Woman Shot Dead In GTB Enclave, Probe Underway
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Gree

Stock Surge After Trump’s Tariff Pause: Did Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Benefit?
newsx

Massive Fire Engulfs Lucknow’s Lok Bandhu Hospital, 200 Evacuated
Columbia student Mohsen M

Who Is Mohsen Mahdawi? Columbia Student, U.S. Resident, and Vocal Critic of Israel Arrested by...
newsx

NewsX Exclusive: Murshidabad Violence Over Waqf Bill, Eye Witness Share Horrifying Instance, No Support From...
newsx

Happy Bengali New Year: Mamata Banerjee Extends Poila Boishakh Wishes
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Stock Surge After Trump’s Tariff Pause: Did Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Benefit?

Stock Surge After Trump’s Tariff Pause: Did Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Benefit?

Massive Fire Engulfs Lucknow’s Lok Bandhu Hospital, 200 Evacuated

Massive Fire Engulfs Lucknow’s Lok Bandhu Hospital, 200 Evacuated

Who Is Mohsen Mahdawi? Columbia Student, U.S. Resident, and Vocal Critic of Israel Arrested by DHS

Who Is Mohsen Mahdawi? Columbia Student, U.S. Resident, and Vocal Critic of Israel Arrested by...

NewsX Exclusive: Murshidabad Violence Over Waqf Bill, Eye Witness Share Horrifying Instance, No Support From Police, Watch

NewsX Exclusive: Murshidabad Violence Over Waqf Bill, Eye Witness Share Horrifying Instance, No Support From...

Happy Bengali New Year: Mamata Banerjee Extends Poila Boishakh Wishes

Happy Bengali New Year: Mamata Banerjee Extends Poila Boishakh Wishes

Entertainment

Rapper Tay-K Found Guilty of Murder in 2017 Killing of Photographer Mark Anthony Saldivar

Rapper Tay-K Found Guilty of Murder in 2017 Killing of Photographer Mark Anthony Saldivar

Paapa Essiedu To Play Snape As HBO Unveils First Major Casting For New ‘Harry Potter’ TV Series

Paapa Essiedu To Play Snape As HBO Unveils First Major Casting For New ‘Harry Potter’

What Song Did Katy Perry Sing In Space During Historic All-Women Flight? Blue Origins’ Co-Passenger Gayle King Has The Answer

What Song Did Katy Perry Sing In Space During Historic All-Women Flight? Blue Origins’ Co-Passenger

From Shatner to Katy Perry: Here’s A List Of Celebrities That Blue Origin Have Sent In Space

From Shatner to Katy Perry: Here’s A List Of Celebrities That Blue Origin Have Sent

I Want To Slap This Boy: Why Did Huma Qureshi Get Irked With Babil Khan In Front Of Paparazzi?

I Want To Slap This Boy: Why Did Huma Qureshi Get Irked With Babil Khan

Lifestyle

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You Cool And Hydrated

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?