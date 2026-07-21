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Home > India News > Delhi House Fire Tragedy: Woman and Two Children Die, Police Investigate Cause of Blaze

Delhi House Fire Tragedy: Woman and Two Children Die, Police Investigate Cause of Blaze

A woman and her two children died after a fire broke out in their South Delhi home. Police are probing the cause, and early investigation suggests that a short circuit is the cause.

A woman and her two children died after a devastating fire broke out in a South Delhi house. (Image: representative)
A woman and her two children died after a devastating fire broke out in a South Delhi house. (Image: representative)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Tue 2026-07-21 14:14 IST

A tragic fire occurred at a third-floor house in BK Dutt Colony near Lodhi Road, which claimed the lives of a woman and her two children on Tuesday Morning. When the fire erupted, the family failed to rapidly escape through the house. 
 
The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) received a call about the fire at around 10.21 am. The house is located in B-Block, opposite Chawla Sweets in BK Dutt Colony.
 
Soon after receiving the alert, firefighters rushed to the spot with a water tender, a water bowser and a breathing apparatus tender. Rescue and firefighting operations began immediately after the teams reached the building.
 

Three Victims Found Inside the House

Firefighters entered the burning house while trying to control the flames. During the search, they found a woman and two children inside the home. Senior fire officials confirmed that all three had died. Investigators believe the fire spread within minutes and covered the entire house. This left the victims with very little time to escape.
 
The fire was brought under control by around 11.10 am. Firefighters later carried out cooling operations to make sure the flames did not start again.
 

Police Probe Cause of the Fire

Police, fire officials and a forensic team are looking into what caused the fire. Initial investigation indicates that the fire was caused by a short circuit. However, officials said the exact reason for the fire will be known only after the investigation is over. 
 

Investigation Is Underway

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination by the investigation agencies. Investigators are collecting evidence from the house and speaking with neighbours. There are officials who are required to submit a detailed report after the conclusion of the forensic examination. Authorities say more information will be released in the coming days about the victims and what caused the blaze. 
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Delhi House Fire Tragedy: Woman and Two Children Die, Police Investigate Cause of Blaze
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Delhi House Fire Tragedy: Woman and Two Children Die, Police Investigate Cause of Blaze
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