Delhi House Fire Tragedy: Woman and Two Children Die, Police Investigate Cause of Blaze

A tragic fire occurred at a third-floor house in BK Dutt Colony near Lodhi Road, which claimed the lives of a woman and her two children on Tuesday Morning. When the fire erupted, the family failed to rapidly escape through the house.

The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) received a call about the fire at around 10.21 am. The house is located in B-Block, opposite Chawla Sweets in BK Dutt Colony.

Soon after receiving the alert, firefighters rushed to the spot with a water tender, a water bowser and a breathing apparatus tender. Rescue and firefighting operations began immediately after the teams reached the building.

Three Victims Found Inside the House

Firefighters entered the burning house while trying to control the flames. During the search, they found a woman and two children inside the home. Senior fire officials confirmed that all three had died. Investigators believe the fire spread within minutes and covered the entire house. This left the victims with very little time to escape.

The fire was brought under control by around 11.10 am. Firefighters later carried out cooling operations to make sure the flames did not start again.

Police Probe Cause of the Fire

Police, fire officials and a forensic team are looking into what caused the fire. Initial investigation indicates that the fire was caused by a short circuit. However, officials said the exact reason for the fire will be known only after the investigation is over.

Investigation Is Underway