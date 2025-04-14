Delhi Intensifies Visa Crackdown, Deports 15 Overstaying Foreign Nationals

The Delhi Police and FRRO have been actively collaborating to identify foreign nationals overstaying in the country.

Delhi Police have deported 15 foreign nationals for overstaying their visas in India. The action comes as part of an intensified drive to trace and remove foreigners residing unlawfully in the national capital.

The operation was carried out in the Mohan Garden and Uttam Nagar areas, where police teams detained two Bangladeshi nationals, 12 Nigerian nationals, and one citizen of Ivory Coast. Officials said the individuals were found living in India without valid visas or travel documents.

After being taken into custody, the individuals were shifted to a detention centre. Following verification of their identities and visa status, the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) issued formal deportation orders.

“This action is part of our ongoing efforts to ensure that visa regulations are strictly followed,” a senior police officer said. “We are conducting regular checks in areas where such violations are more likely.”

Authorities have reiterated that strict legal action will continue against those found violating immigration laws. The Delhi Police and FRRO have been actively collaborating to identify foreign nationals overstaying in the country.

Officials also urged landlords and property owners to verify the visa status and documentation of foreign tenants before offering accommodation.

Delhi has seen a rise in operations targeting visa overstayers in recent years, as authorities work to strengthen immigration enforcement and maintain security protocols.

