Delhi Jantar Mantar Protest: Supreme Court Orders No Illegal Detention Of Peaceful Protesters, Ensures Free Movement, Internet Access

The Supreme Court on Sunday issued directions to ensure that peaceful protesters are not illegally detained amid demonstrations against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar in Delhi. The court also directed authorities to ensure the free and safe movement of lawyers, journalists and other professionals, maintain normal public transport services and prevent disruptions to internet access. The directions came while hearing a contempt petition concerning alleged restrictions imposed during the protests.

Supreme Court Issues Notice to Delhi Police, Centre

A bench of Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice V Mohana issued notices to the Delhi Police and the Centre in connection with the contempt plea, seeking their responses by Tuesday. The court emphasised that peaceful protesters should not face illegal detention, particularly beyond areas where prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) have been imposed. It also directed authorities to review the positioning of barricades, keeping public safety and the smooth movement of people in mind.

SC Directs Free Movement, Undisturbed Internet and Normal Metro, Rail Service

The Supreme Court directed authorities to ensure that lawyers, journalists and other professionals can move freely and safely without obstruction. The court directed that Metro and railway services operate normally and that movement across Delhi remain free, subject to the maintenance of public order. It further asked the government to ensure that internet services remain undisturbed, while stressing that public movement must be maintained subject to public order. The directions seek to balance the maintenance of law and order with citizens’ rights and access to essential services during the demonstrations.

Section 163 BNSS Notices Near Courts to Be Removed

The bench also directed authorities to remove notices concerning the imposition of Section 163 BNSS from areas surrounding the Supreme Court and other courts of law, if they had not already been taken down. The court said the move was necessary to prevent any apprehension regarding access to justice, including entry to and exit from court premises. Section 163 BNSS empowers authorities to issue urgent orders in cases involving potential danger or public disturbance. The Supreme Court’s interim directions come amid heightened security around the demonstrations against CEC Gyanesh Kumar. The Delhi Police and the Centre are required to respond to the notices by Tuesday as the legal proceedings continue.

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