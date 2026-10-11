Delhi Jantar Mantar Protest: Supreme Court To Hold Special Sunday Sitting On Detention Of Opposition Leaders At 10:30 AM

The Supreme Court is set to hold a special sitting on Sunday at 10:30 am to hear pleas challenging the detention of opposition leaders during protests at Jantar Mantar against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Trinamool Congress MP and senior advocate Menaka Guruswamy has challenged the preventive detentions, including those involving four former chief ministers, arguing that such measures cannot be used to curb the fundamental right to peaceful protest.

Plea Challenges Preventive Detention of Opposition Leaders

The petition before the Supreme Court challenges the detention of opposition leaders and others who attempted to participate in the Jantar Mantar demonstrations. The protests were organised against alleged irregularities in the electoral process, with demonstrators demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The plea argues that preventive detention cannot be used as a means to suppress citizens’ fundamental right to assemble and protest peacefully. It seeks judicial intervention against the action taken by authorities during the demonstrations. The matter is expected to bring questions surrounding the limits of police powers, civil liberties and the constitutional protection of peaceful assembly before the apex court.

Four Former Chief Ministers Among Those Detained

The detentions reportedly included four former chief ministers: Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal, Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and former Tripura chief minister Manik Sarkar. The protests witnessed heavy police deployment, barricading and restrictions on movement across parts of the national capital. Police cited the absence of permission for the gathering as grounds for restricting the demonstration. The petition challenges the legality of preventive action taken against those seeking to join the protest.

Supreme Court to Hear Contempt Plea Over Metro Station Closures

In a separate matter, the Supreme Court will also hear a contempt petition concerning the alleged closure of Delhi Metro stations despite its October 9 order relating to public transport. The petition raises questions about compliance with the court’s earlier directions. The allegations will be considered by the court during the special sitting. Sunday’s proceedings are expected to address both the challenge to the detentions and the issue of alleged non-compliance with the earlier order. The outcome could have implications for the exercise of protest rights and adherence to judicial directions.

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