LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > India News > Delhi Jantar Mantar Protest: Supreme Court To Hold Special Sunday Sitting On Detention Of Opposition Leaders At 10:30 AM

Delhi Jantar Mantar Protest: Supreme Court To Hold Special Sunday Sitting On Detention Of Opposition Leaders At 10:30 AM

The Supreme Court will hold a special Sunday sitting at 10:30 am to hear pleas challenging the detention of opposition leaders during Jantar Mantar protests against CEC Gyanesh Kumar.

Supreme Court to hold a special Sunday sitting at 10:30 am to hear pleas challenging the detention of opposition leaders during the Jantar Mantar protest.
Supreme Court to hold a special Sunday sitting at 10:30 am to hear pleas challenging the detention of opposition leaders during the Jantar Mantar protest.

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Last updated: Sun 2026-10-11 09:55 IST

The Supreme Court is set to hold a special sitting on Sunday at 10:30 am to hear pleas challenging the detention of opposition leaders during protests at Jantar Mantar against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Trinamool Congress MP and senior advocate Menaka Guruswamy has challenged the preventive detentions, including those involving four former chief ministers, arguing that such measures cannot be used to curb the fundamental right to peaceful protest.

Plea Challenges Preventive Detention of Opposition Leaders

The petition before the Supreme Court challenges the detention of opposition leaders and others who attempted to participate in the Jantar Mantar demonstrations. The protests were organised against alleged irregularities in the electoral process, with demonstrators demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The plea argues that preventive detention cannot be used as a means to suppress citizens’ fundamental right to assemble and protest peacefully. It seeks judicial intervention against the action taken by authorities during the demonstrations. The matter is expected to bring questions surrounding the limits of police powers, civil liberties and the constitutional protection of peaceful assembly before the apex court.

You Might Be Interested In

Four Former Chief Ministers Among Those Detained

The detentions reportedly included four former chief ministers: Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal, Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and former Tripura chief minister Manik Sarkar. The protests witnessed heavy police deployment, barricading and restrictions on movement across parts of the national capital. Police cited the absence of permission for the gathering as grounds for restricting the demonstration. The petition challenges the legality of preventive action taken against those seeking to join the protest.

Supreme Court to Hear Contempt Plea Over Metro Station Closures

In a separate matter, the Supreme Court will also hear a contempt petition concerning the alleged closure of Delhi Metro stations despite its October 9 order relating to public transport. The petition raises questions about compliance with the court’s earlier directions. The allegations will be considered by the court during the special sitting. Sunday’s proceedings are expected to address both the challenge to the detentions and the issue of alleged non-compliance with the earlier order. The outcome could have implications for the exercise of protest rights and adherence to judicial directions.
Also Read: 12 Killed In Riyadh Airport Attack, Including An American; Over 300 Injured — Will US Join Saudi War Against Houthis?

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Delhi Jantar Mantar Protest: Supreme Court To Hold Special Sunday Sitting On Detention Of Opposition Leaders At 10:30 AM
Tags: arvind kejriwalChief Election CommissionerGyanesh Kumarhome-hero-pos-6Jantar Mantar protestmamata banerjeeManik SarkarMenaka GuruswamyOpposition Leaders DetainedPinarayi VijayanSupreme Court Special SittingSupreme Court Sunday Hearing

RELATED News

3,000 Detainees Released, But Abhijeet Dipke, Dhruv Rathee, Others Remain In Custody; Jantar Mantar Protests To Continue Today

After Reported Houthi Attacks, Air India and Akasa Air Extend Riyadh Flight Suspensions: Check New Dates and Refund Rules

They Went Out to Play, Then Both Delhi Brothers Were Found Dead in Rohini Water-Filled Plot: What Happened?

Decoding the Mysteries of the Fifth Veda

Anshan Fast or Padyatra March? Sonam Wangchuk’s Warning After CJP Protest Arrests, Says India Is Under ‘Undeclared Emergency’

LATEST NEWS

Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo: Where Does Messi Stand in Race to 1000 Goals After Inter Miami’s Star’s Brace?

CJP Protest: From Shabana Azmi And Naseeruddin Shah To Imran Khan, 10+ Celebrities And Public Figures Who Joined The Demonstrations

40 Students Fall Ill After Consuming Dinner At Bhopal MANIT Hostel; What Happened?

Amitabh Bachchan B’Day SPL: From An Alleged Radio Rejection To Rs 90 Crore Debt, 5 Turning Points In Big B’s Life

Delhi Jantar Mantar Protest: Supreme Court To Hold Special Sunday Sitting On Detention Of Opposition Leaders At 10:30 AM

WATCH VIDEO: Lionel Messi Scores Two Goals as Inter Miami Star Goes Viral on X After International Retirement

Man Who Married Widowed Grandmother Shot Dead By Bike-Borne Assailants In Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur

AUS-W vs BAN-W, 2nd ODI: Check Australia Women vs Bangladesh Women All You Need To Know – Match Time, Venue, Squads and Where To Watch Live on TV

15-Year-Old Minor Girl Raped by Father, Gives Birth To Baby Girl in Punjab’s Bathinda; Accused Arrested

12 Killed In Riyadh Airport Attack, Including An American; Over 300 Injured — Will US Join Saudi War Against Houthis?

Delhi Jantar Mantar Protest: Supreme Court To Hold Special Sunday Sitting On Detention Of Opposition Leaders At 10:30 AM

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Delhi Jantar Mantar Protest: Supreme Court To Hold Special Sunday Sitting On Detention Of Opposition Leaders At 10:30 AM

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Delhi Jantar Mantar Protest: Supreme Court To Hold Special Sunday Sitting On Detention Of Opposition Leaders At 10:30 AM
Delhi Jantar Mantar Protest: Supreme Court To Hold Special Sunday Sitting On Detention Of Opposition Leaders At 10:30 AM
Delhi Jantar Mantar Protest: Supreme Court To Hold Special Sunday Sitting On Detention Of Opposition Leaders At 10:30 AM
Delhi Jantar Mantar Protest: Supreme Court To Hold Special Sunday Sitting On Detention Of Opposition Leaders At 10:30 AM
Delhi Jantar Mantar Protest: Supreme Court To Hold Special Sunday Sitting On Detention Of Opposition Leaders At 10:30 AM

QUICK LINKS