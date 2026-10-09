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Home > India News > Delhi Jantar Mantar Protest: What’s Open, What’s Closed On October 10? Check Metro, Trains, Liquor Shops, Markets and Internet Updates

Delhi Jantar Mantar Protest: What’s Open, What’s Closed On October 10? Check Metro, Trains, Liquor Shops, Markets and Internet Updates

Delhi faces major disruptions ahead of the October 10 Jantar Mantar protest, with internet services suspended within a 4-km radius, 57 metro stations affected, train services halted and market shutdowns announced.

Check what’s open and closed, including metro stations, train services, liquor shops, Connaught Place, Lajpat Nagar markets and internet services. (Source:ANI)
Check what’s open and closed, including metro stations, train services, liquor shops, Connaught Place, Lajpat Nagar markets and internet services. (Source:ANI)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Last updated: Fri 2026-10-09 21:15 IST

Delhi is bracing for major disruptions ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest scheduled for October 10 at Jantar Mantar, with metro services, railway operations, markets and internet connectivity set to be affected. Internet services have been suspended within a 4-km radius in New Delhi, while authorities have stepped up security measures to maintain law and order. The protest is being organised to demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) drive. Despite the restrictions, CJP leader Abhijeet Dipke has said he would continue with the march to Jantar Mantar.

Internet Services Suspended Within 4-Km Radius

Internet services will reimain suspended within a 4-km radius in New Delhi as part of the security measures ahead of the planned demonstration. Internet services will remain suspended within a 4-kilometer radius around the Janpath–Kartavya Path crossing. Services will remain suspended from 10 PM on October 9 to 10 PM on October 10. 

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Delhi Metro Shuts Entry and Exit at 57 Stations

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced that entry and exit facilities at 57 metro stations would remain closed from 9 pm on Friday, October 9, through Saturday, October 10, until further notice. Commuters have been advised to check official updates before travelling.

Train Services Suspended at Two Major Stations

Indian Railways announced a 10-hour suspension of train services at New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin railway stations. The restriction is expected to affect passengers travelling to and from the national capital during the protest period.

Connaught Place Shops to Remain Shut

Shops in Connaught Place are set to remain closed amid the security arrangements and anticipated disruption linked to the protest. The closure is likely to affect shoppers and visitors to the busy commercial district.

Lajpat Nagar Traders Association Announces Shutdown

The Lajpat Nagar Traders Association has also announced a shutdown, adding to the expected commercial disruption across parts of the capital.

Section 163 Imposed in Central Delhi

Authorities have imposed Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) in Central Delhi. The provision, which replaced Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), allows authorities to issue orders to prevent potential disturbances and maintain public order. Residents and commuters are advised to monitor official announcements for the latest information on transport, connectivity and market closures.

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Delhi Jantar Mantar Protest: What’s Open, What’s Closed On October 10? Check Metro, Trains, Liquor Shops, Markets and Internet Updates
Tags: 57 metro stations closedDelhi CJP protestDelhi Metro shutdownHazrat Nizamuddin Railway Stationhome-hero-pos-1internet services suspended in New DelhiNew Delhi railway stationOctober 10 protest

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Delhi Jantar Mantar Protest: What’s Open, What’s Closed On October 10? Check Metro, Trains, Liquor Shops, Markets and Internet Updates
Delhi Jantar Mantar Protest: What’s Open, What’s Closed On October 10? Check Metro, Trains, Liquor Shops, Markets and Internet Updates
Delhi Jantar Mantar Protest: What’s Open, What’s Closed On October 10? Check Metro, Trains, Liquor Shops, Markets and Internet Updates
Delhi Jantar Mantar Protest: What’s Open, What’s Closed On October 10? Check Metro, Trains, Liquor Shops, Markets and Internet Updates
Delhi Jantar Mantar Protest: What’s Open, What’s Closed On October 10? Check Metro, Trains, Liquor Shops, Markets and Internet Updates

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