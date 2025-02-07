Home
Friday, February 7, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Delhi LG Orders Probe Into Arvind Kejriwal's Poaching Charges Against BJP

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Friday recommended an Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) probe into allegations made by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) attempted to bribe Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs with Rs 15 crore each to switch parties.

Delhi LG Orders Probe Into Arvind Kejriwal’s Poaching Charges Against BJP

Delhi LG VK Saxena recommended an Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) probe into allegations made by Arvind Kejriwal that the BJP attempted to bribe AAP MLAs with Rs 15 crore each to switch parties.


Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Friday recommended an Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) probe into allegations made by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) attempted to bribe Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs with Rs 15 crore each to switch parties. The allegations surfaced just ahead of the counting of votes for the Delhi Assembly elections.

The ACB swiftly initiated its inquiry and dispatched teams to the residences of Kejriwal, AAP leader Sanjay Singh, and MLA Mukesh Ahlawat to gather information regarding the accusations. This probe was launched on the eve of the declaration of poll results, intensifying the ongoing political battle in the national capital.

BJP Dismisses AAP’s Claims as False and Baseless

The controversy erupted after the BJP filed an official complaint against AAP, rejecting the allegations as “false and baseless”. The ruling party stated that Kejriwal’s claims were politically motivated and aimed at discrediting the BJP ahead of the election results.

What Were Kejriwal’s Allegations?

AAP’s Arvind Kejriwal and other party leaders had alleged that the BJP was trying to lure its MLAs with hefty cash offers, urging them to defect before the crucial vote count. Kejriwal took to X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday to share his concerns, a day after exit polls projected a BJP victory in Delhi. “Some agencies are showing that the Abusive Party is getting more than 55 seats. In the last two hours, our 16 candidates have received calls saying, ‘Leave AAP and join our party, we’ll make you ministers and give each of you Rs 15-15 crore,’” Kejriwal posted.

His allegations suggested that the BJP was resorting to unfair means to sway the election outcome, further intensifying the political drama.

Delhi L-G Orders Probe into the Bribery Claims

Responding to the serious accusations, Delhi L-G VK Saxena’s office announced an ACB probe into the matter, aiming to verify the claims and hold accountable those responsible if any wrongdoing is found. The recommendation for a probe underscores the gravity of the situation, as the allegations involve large-scale political corruption.

With the Delhi Assembly election results set to be announced on Saturday, the political climate remains tense. While the ACB investigation is expected to unfold in the coming days, it has already fueled further clashes between AAP and BJP, raising questions about the ethical practices in Indian politics.

The upcoming election results will not only determine the political future of Delhi but also the credibility of the accusations that have now led to a full-fledged anti-corruption investigation.

