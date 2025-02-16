Delhi Lt Governor Expresses Condolences For Railway Station Stampede, Later Edits Post

A tragic incident unfolded late Saturday night at the New Delhi railway station, where at least 16 people lost their lives in a stampede.

A tragic incident unfolded late Saturday night at the New Delhi railway station, where at least 16 people lost their lives in a stampede. The unfortunate event occurred as a large crowd of passengers rushed to board trains heading to the Maha Kumbh Mela, one of the world’s largest religious gatherings.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Chaos on Platforms 14 and 15

The stampede took place on platforms 14 and 15 of the station, resulting in multiple casualties, including children. The overwhelming crowd, eager to reach the religious event, led to a situation of panic and disorder. Several passengers sustained injuries and were rushed to nearby hospitals for medical assistance.

Lt. Governor VK Saxena’s Edited Statement

There has been an unfortunate incident at New Delhi Railway Station.

Have spoken to Chief Secretary & Police Commissioner and asked them to address the situation. Advertisement · Scroll to continue CS has been asked to deploy relief personnel. Have instructed CS & CP to be at the site and take control of… — LG Delhi (@LtGovDelhi) February 15, 2025

Delhi’s Lt. Governor VK Saxena initially expressed his condolences through a post on X (formerly Twitter), acknowledging the loss of lives and injuries caused by the stampede. However, he later edited his post, removing any mention of fatalities. His revised post merely described the incident as “unfortunate” and stated that he had spoken to the Chief Secretary and Police Commissioner to address the situation.

High-Level Probe Ordered

In the wake of the tragedy, authorities have ordered a high-level investigation to determine the cause of the stampede and identify any lapses in crowd control measures. Officials are also reviewing railway station protocols to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Political Reactions and Condolences

Prominent political figures, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Delhi’s acting Chief Minister Atishi, expressed their grief over the tragic event. PM Modi stated on X, “Distressed by the stampede at New Delhi Railway Station. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured have a speedy recovery.”

Atishi also visited the injured at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narain Hospital, where she met with families of the victims. She described the incident as “heart-wrenching” and emphasized the need for better safety measures.

Previous Stampede at the Maha Kumbh Mela

This incident comes just weeks after another deadly stampede at the Maha Kumbh Mela on the eve of Mauni Amavasya. Official figures reported at least 30 deaths at the event, raising concerns about the handling of large crowds during such religious gatherings.

Call for Better Crowd Management

With the Maha Kumbh Mela drawing millions of devotees, authorities are under scrutiny for failing to implement effective crowd control measures. Experts suggest the need for better planning, additional transport facilities, and stricter safety regulations to prevent future tragedies.

The government has assured that assistance will be provided to the victims’ families, and those injured will receive the necessary medical care. However, the incident has sparked debates on the preparedness of authorities in handling massive gatherings at transport hubs.

Read More : President Droupadi Murmu Expresses Grief Over New Delhi Railway Station Stampede