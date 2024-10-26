Delhi Man Gives Shocking Reason For Sending Hoax Airport Bomb Threat

A 25-year-old man was apprehended in relation to a false bomb threat that caused panic at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in Delhi, disrupting security operations.

A 25-year-old man was apprehended in relation to a false bomb threat that caused panic at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in Delhi, disrupting security operations. He reportedly told police that he had been inspired by recent hoax bomb threats and wished to attract attention to himself.

The suspect, identified as Shubham Upadhyay from Uttam Nagar, was arrested after investigators linked the bogus bomb threat to his social media account. Airlanes in past weeks have been receiving bomb threats, leading to emergency landings and investigations.

A hoax bomb threat

In response to the threat, airport security implemented standard protocols and collaborated with local law enforcement for a thorough investigation. A case was registered under pertinent sections of the Suppression of Unlawful Acts Against Safety of Civil Aviation Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Act.

Initial investigations established that the threat was a hoax; however, the Delhi Police initiated a comprehensive inquiry to identify the source of the messages.

Looking for attention, says police

Through technical surveillance, authorities traced the account back to Upadhyay, who was subsequently arrested at his home. During questioning, he confessed to sending the messages, indicating that he was influenced by similar incidents in the news and was looking for attention, according to police reports.

Delhi Police reassured the public of the airport’s safety, highlighting enhanced security measures and ongoing monitoring. A spokesperson also encouraged citizens to report any unusual or suspicious behavior, stressing the significance of community involvement in averting future incidents.

Severe repercussions for making hoax bomb threats

Upadhyay is currently in police custody as the investigation progresses. Authorities are further examining his motives and social media activities.

The police have emphasized the severe repercussions of making hoax threats, warning of stringent legal action against those found culpable.

