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Home > India News > Delhi Master Plan 2047: 40 Lakh More Homes Needed, Here’s How DDA Plans to Build Them

Delhi Master Plan 2047: 40 Lakh More Homes Needed, Here’s How DDA Plans to Build Them

Delhi may need 40 lakh more homes by 2047. The DDA’s new master plan focuses on smaller flats, rental housing, redevelopment and new growth centres to tackle the capital’s housing crunch.

Delhi Master Plan 2047 (Photo: Pexels)
Delhi Master Plan 2047 (Photo: Pexels)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Fri 2026-08-14 13:23 IST

The draft for Delhi Master Plan 2047 has been approved by the Delhi Development Authority, and its blueprint will now be forwarded to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs for final approval and notification. 

The plan replaces the earlier Master Plan for Delhi 2041. It was formally approved by the DDA on August 12. One of its biggest challenges is clear: How will Delhi house its growing population?

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The plan estimates that the capital could need around 40 lakh additional homes by 2047. Population growth, smaller families and limited land are expected to drive demand. The proposed solution combines new housing with redevelopment and affordable rental options.

Smaller Homes Could Become More Common in Delhi

Affordability is at the heart of the new housing strategy. The DDA plans to encourage developers to build smaller homes with a carpet area of 25 to 60 square metres. The idea is to make homes more affordable, especially for middle-class families and young workers.

The plan also supports more hostels, shared dormitories and dedicated housing for workers. Private developers could receive incentives to build such facilities. This could also change where and how people live in Delhi.

Land Pooling and Metro Hubs to Add Homes

The DDA is looking at several ways to increase housing supply. New homes are proposed in land-pooling areas, where landowners combine plots for planned development. Housing will also come up in Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) zones around Metro stations and other major transport hubs.

Officials estimate that land-pooling and transit-oriented areas could together add around 30 lakh housing units. The focus is not only on building new colonies. Existing neighbourhoods will also be upgraded.

Old DDA Housing to Get Redevelopment Push

Existing DDA housing, resettlement colonies and cooperative group housing societies will be considered for regeneration. The aim is to improve roads, infrastructure, open spaces and overall living conditions while making better use of available land. The plan describes this as “optimal utilisation of land.”

The DDA has also approved a uniform policy for rebuilding old two-storey DDA homes on individual plots. The policy will cover older schemes such as Naraina Vihar. Many such houses were developed under MPD-1962 and are now more than five decades old. Under the new policy, these properties will get redevelopment rights similar to vacant residential plots.

Delhi Plan Targets Unauthorised Colonies and Slums

The master plan also seeks to discourage the growth of unauthorised colonies. It proposes measures such as higher property tax, electricity charges and water charges for illegal construction.

For existing unauthorised colonies, the focus will be on better roads, open spaces and access for emergency vehicles. More rental housing is also proposed because many residents in these areas are tenants.

For notified Jhuggi Jhopri (JJ) clusters, the plan favours in-situ rehabilitation wherever possible. Where that is not feasible, residents could be shifted to vacant Economically Weaker Section (EWS) housing.

DDA Seeks Faster Building Approvals

The authority has also approved changes to UBBL-2016 to simplify building plan approvals. The amendments aim to reduce procedural requirements. They also seek to remove the need for prior no-objection certificates from several departments for building permits. The changes involve the Delhi Pollution Control Committee, Chief Inspector of Factories, Delhi Jal Board and Forest Department.

If approved and notified, Delhi Master Plan 2047 could reshape the capital’s housing market, from smaller homes and rental housing to redevelopment and new residential hubs.

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Delhi Master Plan 2047: 40 Lakh More Homes Needed, Here’s How DDA Plans to Build Them
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