Delhi Metro Back to Normal? DMRC Shares Major Update After Days of Restrictions

Delhi Metro services are working normally today. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has confirmed that all the metro stations are open today for passengers. Thousands of daily commuters of Delhi Metro feel relieved today as both entry and exit gates are operational.

The update comes a day after the DMRC had announced the closure of 18 metro stations due to security arrangements linked to the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest.

DMRC Confirms All Metro Stations Are Open

In a post on X, the DMRC said that all stations across the Delhi Metro network are open for passenger services. This means commuters can now use stations such as Shivaji Stadium, Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House, Patel Chowk, Ramakrishna Ashram Marg, Barakhambha Road, Supreme Court and New Delhi without any restrictions.

On the evening of July 25, the DMRC had already started lifting. For the past four days, several metro stations had restricted passenger movement because of security concerns. The curbs were imposed due to the CJP protest at Jantar Mantar and restrictions on reopening all entry and exit gates across the network.

Why Were Delhi Metro Stations Closed?

For the past four days, several metro stations had restricted passenger movement because of security concerns. The curbs were imposed due to the CJP protest at Jantar Mantar and the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament.

The restrictions also affected the Airport Express Line. On Saturday, trains operated only between Dhaula Kuan and Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector 25 as travel curbs remained in place.

Dharmendra Pradhan Resigns

The reopening of metro stations came hours after Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned following weeks of student protests over alleged exam irregularities, especially the NEET-UG paper leak.

The resignation marked a major political development during the ongoing protests.

CJP Calls Off Protest

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has officially withdrawn its agitation. Chief Spokesperson Saurav Das said the decision was taken after the government assured the party that the agreed commitments would be implemented within the promised timeline.

The party said it was ending the protest in good faith while expecting the government to fulfil its promises.

Compensation and Education Reform Talks

CJP National Spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka said the party had demanded ₹1 crore as compensation for the families of NEET victims. According to him, the government agreed to provide compensation within the limits of existing rules.

He also said the party submitted a five-point charter seeking wider education and examination reforms. Another meeting with the government is expected in about four weeks to discuss these proposals.