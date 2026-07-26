LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > India News > Delhi Metro Back to Normal? DMRC Shares Major Update After Days of Restrictions

Delhi Metro Back to Normal? DMRC Shares Major Update After Days of Restrictions

Delhi Metro services are back to normal as all stations reopen after days of restrictions linked to the CJP protest. Here's what changed and why the curbs were lifted.

Delhi Metro Services Return to Normal
Delhi Metro Services Return to Normal

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Sun 2026-07-26 09:29 IST

Delhi Metro services are working normally today. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has confirmed that all the metro stations are open today for passengers. Thousands of daily commuters of Delhi Metro feel relieved today as both entry and exit gates are operational.
 
The update comes a day after the DMRC had announced the closure of 18 metro stations due to security arrangements linked to the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest.
 

DMRC Confirms All Metro Stations Are Open

In a post on X, the DMRC said that all stations across the Delhi Metro network are open for passenger services. This means commuters can now use stations such as Shivaji Stadium, Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House, Patel Chowk, Ramakrishna Ashram Marg, Barakhambha Road, Supreme Court and New Delhi without any restrictions.
 
On the evening of July 25, the DMRC had already started lifting. For the past four days, several metro stations had restricted passenger movement because of security concerns. The curbs were imposed due to the CJP protest at Jantar Mantar and restrictions on reopening all entry and exit gates across the network.
 

Why Were Delhi Metro Stations Closed?

For the past four days, several metro stations had restricted passenger movement because of security concerns. The curbs were imposed due to the CJP protest at Jantar Mantar and the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament.
 
The restrictions also affected the Airport Express Line. On Saturday, trains operated only between Dhaula Kuan and Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector 25 as travel curbs remained in place.
 

Dharmendra Pradhan Resigns

The reopening of metro stations came hours after Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned following weeks of student protests over alleged exam irregularities, especially the NEET-UG paper leak.
 
The resignation marked a major political development during the ongoing protests.
 

CJP Calls Off Protest

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has officially withdrawn its agitation. Chief Spokesperson Saurav Das said the decision was taken after the government assured the party that the agreed commitments would be implemented within the promised timeline.
 
The party said it was ending the protest in good faith while expecting the government to fulfil its promises.
 

Compensation and Education Reform Talks

CJP National Spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka said the party had demanded ₹1 crore as compensation for the families of NEET victims. According to him, the government agreed to provide compensation within the limits of existing rules.
 
He also said the party submitted a five-point charter seeking wider education and examination reforms. Another meeting with the government is expected in about four weeks to discuss these proposals.
 
With the protest ending and security restrictions removed, Delhi Metro services have now returned to normal across the entire network.
You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Delhi Metro Back to Normal? DMRC Shares Major Update After Days of Restrictions
Tags: DMRC

RELATED News

Why Justice Ujjal Bhuyan Believes Peaceful Dissent Is Under Threat, Says ‘Eating Chicken Biryani on Ganga Is No Crime’

Who Is Pralhad Joshi? The New Education Minister Following Dharmendra Pradhan’s Resignation

Portfolio Magazine’s Most Innovative HR Leaders in India 2026 – List of Honourees

Ashwin Prabhakar, Robin Sinha and Zubin Sinha Launch Indie Studioz, Redefining the Independent Music Landscape

Monsoon Latest Update: Assam Floods Claim 61 Lives; Multi-State Warning Issued as J&K Prepares For Rising Waters

LATEST NEWS

Delhi Metro Back to Normal? DMRC Shares Major Update After Days of Restrictions

CM Bhagwant Singh Mann Inaugurates State-of-Art Hospital in Malwa, Set to Become Centre for Treatment of Serious Diseases

Why Lionel Messi Missed Inter Miami vs Montreal: FIFA Rest Rule Explained, Return Date Revealed

Neeraj Chopra Receives Major Fitness Boost Ahead Of Commonwealth Games 2026 Javelin Event

Real Madrid Confident Of Signing Manchester City Star Rodri After FIFA World Cup Heroics: Report

History-Maker! Anahat Singh Clinches India’s First-Ever World Junior Squash Title

Tim David Appears To Challenge Usman Tariq’s Action Following Controversial Dismissal: WATCH Viral Video

Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 3: Boxer Sachin Siwach Advances; Protistha Samanta, Pranati Nayak Keep Vault Final Hopes Alive as Lawn Bowls Duo Rupa-Pinki Stay Unbeaten

Former India Cricketer Rajesh Chauhan Booked In ₹15 Lakh Cheating Case Over Fake Steel Contract Allegations- Here’s What We Know

Who Is Leading The Indian Idol 16 Winner Race? Here’s What Social Media Suggests

Delhi Metro Back to Normal? DMRC Shares Major Update After Days of Restrictions

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Delhi Metro Back to Normal? DMRC Shares Major Update After Days of Restrictions

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Delhi Metro Back to Normal? DMRC Shares Major Update After Days of Restrictions
Delhi Metro Back to Normal? DMRC Shares Major Update After Days of Restrictions
Delhi Metro Back to Normal? DMRC Shares Major Update After Days of Restrictions
Delhi Metro Back to Normal? DMRC Shares Major Update After Days of Restrictions

QUICK LINKS