Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, November 11, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Delhi Metro Launches Bike Taxi Service For Its Commuters, Including Dedicated Bike Taxis For Women Travelers

Delhi Metro launches a new bike taxi service through its official app, offering SHERYDS (women-driven taxis) and RYDR (for all commuters) for last-mile connectivity.

Delhi Metro Launches Bike Taxi Service For Its Commuters, Including Dedicated Bike Taxis For Women Travelers

Delhi Metro customers will now be able to book their Bike taxi rides from Delhi Metro’s official mobile app, DMRC Momentum (Delhi Sarthi 2.0) itself without the need to juggle between multiple apps. This latest feature/facility for commuters was formally launched today by Dr. Vikas Kumar, Managing Director, DMRC wherein people can avail two types of Bike taxis namely, SHERYDS- for women, by women and RYDR- for all commuters.

SHERYDS –For Women, By Women

This is a custom-tailored initiative designed to meet the needs and preferences of female metro commuters. It also empowers women to travel independently at their convenience with safety to their destination. It offers women drivers an opportunity to become breadwinners, allowing them to live with dignity and respect focusing on easing first and last-mile connectivity for Delhiites.

Benefits

Safety: Women-driven Bike taxis ensure a secure commute for female passengers.
Convenience: Bike taxis available at metro stations for last-mile connectivity.
Environmentally Friendly: Electric bikes reduce carbon footprint.

Features

All-Women Bike taxi fleet: Trained and verified female riders.
Easy Booking: Mobile app for convenient bookings.
GPS Tracking: Real-time ride monitoring.
Affordable: Competitive pricing—minimum charge of Rs. 10/—followed by Rs. 10/—per KM for the first 2 KMs and thereafter, Rs. 8/—per KM.

Impact

Empowerment: Economic opportunities for women drivers.
Increased Mobility: Reliable transportation for women.
Sustainable Transport: Eco-friendly alternative.

RYDR – For All

RYDR aims to provide an efficient and productive service for all Delhi metro passengers. This Bike taxi service, operating in parallel with SHERYDS, will focus on optimizing rider routes and ensuring shorter, more efficient travel times. Unlike traditional models where drivers may travel long distances, RYDR keeps riders within a specified radius, which ensures both safety and reduced travel time.

The Bike taxi service, introduced by DMRC in partnership with the First And Last Mile Connectivity India Pvt. Ltd. is presently made available from 12 Metro stations namely, Dwarka Sec-21, Dwarka Sec-10, Dwarka Sec-14, Dwarka Mor, Janakpuri West, Uttam Nagar East, Rajouri Garden, Subhash Nagar, Kirti Nagar, Karol Bagh, Millennium City Centre Gurugram and Palam.

A total of 50 SHERYDS and 150 RYDR will be operating from these stations in a radius of around 3-5KMs between 08:00 AM and 09:00 PM. Subsequently over 100 stations will be covered with this facility in a month’s time and remaining stations will be covered in next three months thus further strengthening the last mile connectivity across all 250 Metro stations of DMRC thereby taking the total count of SHERYDS and RYDER to around 1000 each.

MUST READ | Explosion Rocks IOCL Refinery In Vadodara; Rescue Operation Underway

Filed under

Bike Taxis Bike Taxis For Women Delhi metro national news
Advertisement

Also Read

India And Russia Ink MoU For Collaboration On Pantsir Air Defence Systems

India And Russia Ink MoU For Collaboration On Pantsir Air Defence Systems

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal: Close, But Not Quite There

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal: Close, But Not Quite There

TV Actor Amit Tandon Confesses CHEATING On Her Wife In A ‘Struggling Relationship’, Says ‘It Killed Her’

TV Actor Amit Tandon Confesses CHEATING On Her Wife In A ‘Struggling Relationship’, Says ‘It...

Explosion Rocks IOCL Refinery In Vadodara; Rescue Operation Underway

Explosion Rocks IOCL Refinery In Vadodara; Rescue Operation Underway

Manipur: Intense Gunfight in Jiribam District Leaves Eleven Militants Dead

Manipur: Intense Gunfight in Jiribam District Leaves Eleven Militants Dead

Entertainment

TV Actor Amit Tandon Confesses CHEATING On Her Wife In A ‘Struggling Relationship’, Says ‘It Killed Her’

TV Actor Amit Tandon Confesses CHEATING On Her Wife In A ‘Struggling Relationship’, Says ‘It

John Dutton’s Shocking Death Propels “Yellowstone” Forward

John Dutton’s Shocking Death Propels “Yellowstone” Forward

Shaktimaan Returns! Mukesh Khanna Announces Iconic Show’s Comeback For A New Generation

Shaktimaan Returns! Mukesh Khanna Announces Iconic Show’s Comeback For A New Generation

Rita Ora Honors Liam Payne In Heartfelt Tribute At MTV EMAs

Rita Ora Honors Liam Payne In Heartfelt Tribute At MTV EMAs

‘Subservience’ Starring Megan Fox Hits Netflix: First Streaming Release

‘Subservience’ Starring Megan Fox Hits Netflix: First Streaming Release

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Ayodhya’s Ram Lalla Idol To Adore Woollen Clothes For The First Time This Winter

Ayodhya’s Ram Lalla Idol To Adore Woollen Clothes For The First Time This Winter

Why Breastfeeding And Vaccinations Are Crucial For Your Baby’s Health

Why Breastfeeding And Vaccinations Are Crucial For Your Baby’s Health

Goa Becomes A Global Travel Hotspot With New Charter Flights Boosting Tourism

Goa Becomes A Global Travel Hotspot With New Charter Flights Boosting Tourism

Planning A Trip To Pompeii This Year? Here’s What You Need To Know About New Ticketing And Tour Access Changes

Planning A Trip To Pompeii This Year? Here’s What You Need To Know About New

Fendi Prepares for a Milestone; Celebrati 100 Years with a Major Milan Fashion Week Event

Fendi Prepares for a Milestone; Celebrati 100 Years with a Major Milan Fashion Week Event

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox