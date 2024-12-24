Home
Wednesday, December 25, 2024
Delhi Metro: No Service On These Stations For Christmas And New Year; Check Details

Train service from Jahangirpuri to Millennium City Centre in Gurugram will continue as usual.

The Delhi Metro train services between Jahangirpuri and Samaypur Badli stations will remain affected for the next few days, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said. The disruption started on December 18 and will continue through the intervening night of December 28 and 29.

The metro service will be unavailable between 10:45 pm and the conclusion of the revenue service and from the start of the revenue service until 7:02 am. The Samaypur Badli, Rohini Sector-18, 19, and Haiderpur Badli Mor stations will remain closed during this period.

The Delhi Metro train services will remain unavailable between Jahangirpuri-Samaypur Badli (22:45 Hrs- 07:02 Hrs ) on the 17/18 intervening night till December 28 and 29. Samaypur Badli, Rohini Sector-18, 19 and Haiderpur Badli Mor stations will remain closed during this time

Passengers are advised to plan their journey accordingly between these stations during the specified hours. Train service from Jahangirpuri to Millennium City Centre in Gurugram will continue as usual.

In addition, train services on the Red Line (Line-1) will be unavailable after 11:30 pm from Keshav Puram towards Rithala, beginning on the night of December 25 to December 31, 2024, continuing into the New Year.

These services are also part of the ongoing construction while the DMRC has asked passengers to remain informed on the changes during the affected period. It has also advised passengers to check for updates and alternate routes to avoid any inconvenience amid the ongoing disruptions.

The necessary adjustments are being made as part of the Delhi Metro’s ongoing maintenance and infrastructure improvements to improve commuter service quality in the national capital region.

