Delhi Metro Shuts 18 Stations Again: Check Full List, Timings and What Commuters Need to Know Today

It is advisable for commuters who are planning to go through central Delhi on Saturday to change their journey routes because 18 stations of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation will remain closed on Friday, July 25, 2026, at 7:30 AM, owing to high-security measures that are in place amid the student protests close to Jantar Mantar.

In its post on X, DMRC mentioned all the stations which will remain shut are: Lok Kalyan Marg, Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk, Ramakrishna Ashram Marg, Barakhambha Road, Supreme Court, Seva Teerth, Janpath, Mandi House, Central Secretariat, ITO, Delhi Gate, Indraprastha, Khan Market, Jor Bagh, Shivaji Stadium, Jhandewalan and New Delhi.

DMRC Shuts Stations: Interchange Facilities Will Continue

Although several stations are closed for entry and exit, passengers can still use interchange facilities at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House and Central Secretariat. This will allow commuters to switch Metro lines without leaving the station. It means commuters are not allowed to exit or enter through these stations, but they can use the interchange facility available.

The DMRC has also announced changes to the Airport Express Line. Trains on this route will run only between Dhaula Kuan and Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector 25, affecting passengers travelling to and from New Delhi.

Why Are the Metro Stations Closed?

Security has been tightened across central Delhi as authorities expect large gatherings linked to the ongoing student protests over the alleged NEET paper leak. The Metro restrictions are part of these security arrangements and mark the fourth consecutive day of station closures in the national capital.

DMRC Issues Travel Advisory

The DMRC has advised passengers to plan their journeys in advance and use alternate travel options where necessary. The temporary closures have already affected office-goers, students and lawyers, with many commuters relying on road transport to reach their destinations.