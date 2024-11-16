A heated brawl erupted in the Delhi Metro as a woman pushed another passenger out and hurled abuses. The viral video shows passengers laughing while authorities remain silent.

A video capturing a heated altercation between two women on the Delhi Metro has taken the internet by storm. The dateless video is flying around social media, capturing an intense argument turning into a physical altercation. This is one of a growing number of public altercations on Indian metro systems that have exposed the increasing bad behavior among passengers and raised further concerns in safety issues in commutes.

Physical Scuffle Breaks Out On Packed Metro

This video begins with a melee inside a crowded metro coach in the capital. The two women, engrossed in their loud argument that had been building as the train nears a station, are shown. The scene progresses to a point when the doors open at the station. The next moment, one woman, clad in a kurta, is shown forcing another passenger out of the train in an outburst of rage.

In the middle of the struggle, the two women exchanged verbal insults. She in the coach was hurling expletives at her opponent, her frustration laced with gestures and words. After being shoved out of the train, the second woman retorted hotly, shouting back at the other as the doors shut on her side, leaving her on the platform.

Laughter Amid Chaos

The interesting thing was that it seemed to amuse other passengers and even bystanders. Laughter and giggling sounds can be heard through the video while the scuffle brewed between the two women.

Those who witnessed the incident, rather than intervening to stop the fight, became more diverted than shocked. Online has sparked controversy over this issue-the unheard or unseen intervention from either the passengers or metro authorities in such incidents.

Social Media Buzz

The video has gone viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter). Thousands are watching and commenting with people who have very opposing views about the ruckus. Some laughed so hard over this incident; others despised the way women reacted and the passersby about the whole issue.

DMRC Yet To Respond

Till Friday evening, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) had not released an official statement on the issue. The near silence from the metro authorities is sparking discourse on the need for sterner policies to control incidents of this sort and ensure safety for passengers.

There is a pattern of public transport disputes that is responsible for such incidents.

This is the latest in a line of incidents reported on public transportation all over India. Readings of brawl on Mumbai local trains and on the Delhi Metro are now on the rise. Videos of such altercations usually spread quite freely in social media sites, with consumers arguing on public behavior, overcrowding, and a need for better conflict management system.

