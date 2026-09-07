Delhi Metro Viral Videos: Phone-Sticking Trend Sparks DMRC Warning; What Content Creators Need To Know

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has warned social media creators against a growing trend of shooting viral videos by sticking mobile phones to the windows of moving Metro trains. The trend, which has spread across social media platforms, involves creators using phones to record dramatic clips from Metro coaches. DMRC has now issued an official advisory on Instagram, saying such filming is prohibited on Metro premises and offenders will face necessary action.

As per reports, the warning comes after several viral videos surfaced online, with the clips showing creators appearing to leave their phones behind as a train pulls away. The trend has raised safety concerns because phones are placed on or near the moving train windows, creating a risk of inconvenience or injury to passengers and possible damage to the devices.

Viral videos prompt DMRC warning over risky Metro shoots

“The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has noticed that some social media content creators are pasting their mobile phones on the Metro train windows and shooting videos with the moving train,” the statement read.“This act can cause inconvenience or even Injury to other passengers and can damage the mobile phone devices of the users.”

“DMRC authorities are viewing this with all seriousness and if any content creator is caught indulging in such a shoot, necessary action shall be taken.”

“Therefore, the content creators are hereby directed to not shoot such videos within the Delhi Metro premises.”

Viral videos bring Gurugram-Badli corridor under closer watch

All the viral videos that have surfaced so far were shot at stations on the Gurugram-Badli corridor. In response, surveillance will be increased along the corridor, where lakhs of corporate employees travel every day.

CISF and Metro security personnel will increase patrols on station platforms, while CCTV cameras will be used to keep an eye on suspicious individuals trying to place their phones on trains.

Viral videos trace back to trend that spread from abroad

The trend originally began abroad before being picked up by social media creators in India. Creators commonly attach a mobile phone to a Metro window using suction mounts to record the footage.

In many viral videos, the creator dances or poses on the platform before suddenly running after the departing train, making it appear as though the phone has been left behind. In reality, the phone is stuck outside the window while the person remains inside the coach, with another person holding onto it before retrieving it safely.

Viral videos explode online after one clip crosses 135 million views

One video by a local creator crossed more than 135 million views, triggering a wave of duplicate viral videos at Delhi Metro stations. The sudden popularity of the trend has now prompted the DMRC to make clear that creators cannot shoot such content inside Metro premises and may face action if caught.

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