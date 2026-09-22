Delhi Minor Raped Again: Shocking Case Raises Fresh Questions Over Women’s Safety, What NCRB Data Shows

Another recent instance of an assault on a minor in South Delhi is once again raising questions about the safety of women in the capital city, despite the statistics that reveal a reduction in cases against women up until 2025.

Case Behind Kalkaji Temple

The recent case took place near the Jungli Park, situated behind the popular Kalkaji Temple in South Delhi. It was reported on Monday night when a minor girl was reportedly attacked by a gang of men. As per the report from the police, the girl along with a friend had gone to the temple and then had entered the nearby park behind the temple premises. Around 7:30 pm, three unidentified men in the age group of 25-30 years stopped them and started intimidating them, pretending to be police officers to scare the victim and her friend. The accused threatened her friend while assaulting the minor girl.

Police Action And Encounter

Upon obtaining information, a police team of Delhi Police initiated operations to isolate the area and conduct investigations. It was stated that police came across the accused during the process, and after some exchange of fire, the one of the accused involved in the crime was apprehended. The arrested accused is being interrogated now, and the forensic team has collected evidence from the spot. Police are raiding their hideouts to track down the other accused who is absconding now.

Some Other Recent Incidents In Delhi

Kalkaji crime is not a lone incident that took place recently. In the case of Swaroop Nagar which happened on September 13, the body of a minor girl was recovered in an open ground near Kushak Road. After the investigation, it came to light that the girl was raped and murdered, and four persons were arrested by the police, including three minors, after examining more than 50 CCTV camera records and tracking down a suspicious tempo. Just days before that, a minor girl was allegedly molested in a bus in Delhi.

What NCRB and Delhi Police Data Show?

According to Delhi Police’s annual figures released in January 2026, total cases registered against women in 2025, including rape, molestation and domestic violence, saw a decline of nearly 5 to 8 percent compared to 2023 and 2024, with police citing a solving rate of over 95 percent in such cases. However, NCRB data for 2024 shows Delhi still topped the list of 19 major metro cities in crimes against women, with 1,058 rape cases and 13,396 total crimes against women recorded, ahead of Jaipur’s 497 cases. Officials note that despite the statistical dip, incidents like those in Kalkaji and Swaroop Nagar show that parks, isolated stretches and public transport in Delhi continue to feel unsafe for women.

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