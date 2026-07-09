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Home > India News > Delhi Monsoon Tragedy: 7-Year-Old Boy Drowns in Waterlogged Plot amid Heavy Rains

Delhi Monsoon Tragedy: 7-Year-Old Boy Drowns in Waterlogged Plot amid Heavy Rains

A 7-year-old boy has drowned in a waterlogged plot in Delhi's Samaypur Badli amid heavy monsoon downpour. Residents allege civic negligence for the death.

Delhi Monsoon Tragedy: 7-Year-Old Boy Drowns in Waterlogged Plot amid Heavy Rains

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Thu 2026-07-09 21:14 IST

With the arrival of the monsoon in Delhi, a tragic incident has occurred in Samaypur Badli’s Sanjay Colony, where a seven-year-old boy lost his life after drowning in a waterlogged area. According to reports, the boy left his home this morning to relieve himself when he tragically drowned due to severe waterlogging in the locality. Police have reached the spot and initiated an investigation into the incident.

Body of 7-Year-Old Found in Waterfilled Plot 

The deceased child has been identified as Rehan. His body was discovered in a water-filled plot nearly two hours after his family began searching for him. Following the tragic discovery, the boy’s body was sent to the Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital for a post-mortem examination. Police have registered a case and launched a formal investigation, while growing questions are being raised over the civic authorities’ failure to handle severe waterlogging in the area.

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Family Alleges Civic Negligence Caused Child’s Death

Family members and local residents have alleged that severe waterlogging in the colony is directly responsible for claiming the young boy’s life. The family is completely devastated by the tragedy and is demanding strict action against those responsible for the alleged structural negligence and poor drainage management.

IMD Issues ‘Red Alert’ for Delhi-NCR 

The tragedy comes as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a “Red Alert” for New Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, and the wider Delhi-NCR region, warning of continuous heavy showers. Persistent rainfall has triggered severe waterlogging in several prominent areas, including the New Delhi Railway Station and Munirka. While the ongoing downpour has provided much-needed relief from the oppressive humidity of recent days, the heavy rains have completely waterlogged roads, causing major traffic gridlock across the national capital.


Also Read: Delhi Weather Today: IMD Issues ‘Red Alert’ as Heavy Rain Batters; Check Noida, Gurgram Forecast, Traffic Routes

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Delhi Monsoon Tragedy: 7-Year-Old Boy Drowns in Waterlogged Plot amid Heavy Rains
Tags: Delhi monsoon waterlogging drowning 2026Delhi rain child death RehanDelhi waterlogging traffic updates todaySamaypur Badli Sanjay Colony child drowns

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Delhi Monsoon Tragedy: 7-Year-Old Boy Drowns in Waterlogged Plot amid Heavy Rains

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Delhi Monsoon Tragedy: 7-Year-Old Boy Drowns in Waterlogged Plot amid Heavy Rains
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