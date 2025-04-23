Delhi, Mumbai And Other Cities On High Alert After Pahalgam Terror Attack

Just hours after gunmen opened fire on a group of tourists in a remote part of Jammu and Kashmir, killing 26 people, security forces across several Indian cities went into high gear.

Just hours after gunmen opened fire on a group of tourists in a remote part of Jammu and Kashmir, killing 26 people, security forces across several Indian cities went into high gear. The attack happened in the Baisaran Valley near Pahalgam — a beautiful but isolated area only reachable by trekking or horseback. The victims included both Indian and foreign nationals.

Officials say this is the deadliest terror strike in the Valley since the Pulwama attack back in 2019. And with U.S. Vice President JD Vance currently visiting India, the timing couldn’t have been more tense. Security has now been ramped up in places like Delhi, Mumbai, Jaipur, and Amritsar, as authorities stay on high alert.

Extra security as U.S. Vice President visits India

Vice President JD Vance is in India for a four-day official trip, and he had just wrapped up meetings in Delhi. He was expected to travel to other cities too. With such a major international guest in the country, Indian agencies are taking no chances. The fear is that the scale and timing of this attack could have serious diplomatic fallout.

Police step up checks in Delhi, Mumbai

In Delhi, cops were seen increasing checks around busy places like tourist spots, shopping areas, and transport stations. Extra teams were stationed at the city’s borders, and traffic was tightly controlled in several zones.

Mumbai Police also jumped into action. Top officers were told to stay alert and keep a close watch on their areas. Roadblocks, known locally as “nakabandis,” were put up across the city — especially around markets, railway stations, and crowded neighborhoods.

“All senior Police Inspectors (SPIs) and Zonal Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) are instructed to remain more alert and vigilant in their jurisdictions,” an official was quoted as saying by news agency PTI, adding that police are conducting nakabandis (security checks) at various spots in the metropolis.

This attack has brought back dark memories of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks in 2008, when Pakistani terrorists carried out coordinated strikes at several landmarks. That assault lasted nearly 60 hours and left 166 people dead.

Other cities also on edge

It’s not just Delhi and Mumbai tightening up. In Jaipur, Rajasthan Police issued a state-wide alert and increased patrolling, especially around places like Jaipur Junction and Amer Fort. Tourists and locals were being carefully monitored.

Up in Punjab, Amritsar saw a heavy police presence near the Golden Temple and the Indo-Pakistan border. Officials are taking no risks, considering how sensitive the area is. Meanwhile, in Uttar Pradesh, cops were told to be extra watchful in religious towns and crowded marketplaces.

Even coastal and international airports have stepped up their security, and intelligence agencies across states are now in high alert mode.

Home Minister rushes to Srinagar, PM Modi returns early

Union Home Minister Amit Shah didn’t waste time. He flew straight to Srinagar after the attack and held a high-level meeting with the Army, CRPF, and Jammu and Kashmir Police at Raj Bhavan. Shah reportedly reviewed the readiness of forces and called for immediate action to track down those responsible.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was in Saudi Arabia at the time, cut his trip short and flew back to New Delhi. He’s expected to lead a Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting to review the situation in detail.

On X (formerly Twitter), Modi posted: those behind the “heinous act” would be brought to justice and said India would continue its fight against terrorism.

Little-known group claims responsibility

A group called Kashmir Resistance has claimed responsibility for the attack. It’s a name that hasn’t popped up much before. According to early reports, the group says they’re fighting against the “settlement of outsiders” in Kashmir — referring to efforts by the Indian government to boost tourism and investment in the area.

Agencies are now working to confirm if the claim is genuine, and they’re trying to find the masterminds and the actual attackers.

India mourns, world reacts

Across the country, people are grieving. The attack has sparked a wave of sorrow and anger. Candlelight vigils have been held in several cities, and tributes have been pouring in on social media.

Other countries have also condemned the attack. Many world leaders have reached out to India, offering support and solidarity. The Indian government says the attack won’t stop their plans for peace and development in Kashmir.

Investigations are ongoing, and security remains tight nationwide. While the pain is fresh, officials say the country stands united — and determined not to let terror win.\

