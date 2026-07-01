Delhi-Mumbai Expressway Accident: 7 Killed, 22 Injured After Bus Crashes Into Truck, Catches Fire in Rajasthan

Delhi-Mumbai Expressway Bus Accident: At least seven passengers were killed and 22 others injured after a private bus travelling from Haridwar to Indore collided with a trailer and plunged into a roadside gorge on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan’s Dausa district in the early hours of Wednesday, police said. The accident occurred near the rest area under the Kolwa police station limits at around 2-3 am. According to police, the bus lost control after hitting the trailer and fell into a gorge. A fire also broke out in the rear portion of the bus shortly after the crash, triggering panic among the passengers.

Delhi-Mumbai Expressway Accident: What Really Happened?

Most of the passengers were asleep when the accident occurred. Eyewitnesses said the impact of the collision was so severe that passengers sleeping on the upper berths were thrown down, leaving several of them seriously injured. Women and children were also among the injured.

7 people have died after a passenger bus carrying around 37 pilgrims from Haridwar to Indore burst into flames on the Delhi–Mumbai Expressway. The accident happened in the early hours of Wednesday, following a collision of the bus with a truck. Those injured in the accident… pic.twitter.com/6TF3lGweTP — Vani Mehrotra (@vani_mehrotra) July 1, 2026







On receiving information, police, ambulance services and rescue teams rushed to the spot. With the help of local residents, rescue personnel evacuated the injured passengers from the bus and shifted them to the District Hospital in Dausa. Some passengers managed to escape from the bus on their own before the fire spread.

The injured are undergoing treatment at the district hospital, while several critically injured passengers have been referred to higher medical centres for advanced treatment.

STORY | Rajasthan: 7 killed, over 15 injured as bus rams into truck on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway A passenger bus rammed into a truck and caught fire on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan’s Dausa district early Wednesday, killing seven people and injuring over 15 others,… pic.twitter.com/CoXFsJ1DSC — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 1, 2026







Police Launched Investigation in Bus Accident Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

Additional Superintendent of Police Yogendra Faujdar, Deputy Superintendent of Police Dharmendra Kumar, Kotwali Station House Officer Bhagwan Sahay Sharma, Sub-Divisional Officer Sanju Meena and Tehsildar Gajanan Meena visited the district hospital to review the treatment of the injured and directed doctors to ensure proper medical care.

#WATCH | Dausa, Rajasthan | On the road accident on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, Congress MP Murari Lal Meena says, “A tragic incident has occurred; around 3:00 AM, a bus caught fire following an accident. So far, eight bodies completely charred have been recovered, and 11 people… pic.twitter.com/lESUQInDqK — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) July 1, 2026







Eyewitness Anita Soni, who was travelling on the bus, said: “Most passengers were in deep sleep when the accident took place, leaving them with little time to react.”

#WATCH | Rajasthan | District Collector and District Magistrate of Dausa, Dr Saumya Jha, says, “The bus was travelling from Rishikesh to Indore when it caught fire following a collision on the Jaipur-Bandikui Expressway around 3:15 or 3:30 AM. Around 24 or 25 people managed to… pic.twitter.com/sUd5CS6ZDY — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) July 1, 2026







Police have seized the bus and the trailer and launched an investigation into the incident. Preliminary findings suggest the bus went out of control after colliding with the trailer. Traffic on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway was also affected for some time following the accident.

Inputs from ANI

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