Delhi Gym Trainer Stabs 21-Year-Old Model to Death Inside Her Home

A 21-year-old woman, identified as Muskan, was allegedly stabbed to death inside her home in Old Mahavir Nagar, in Delhi’s Tilak Nagar area, while she was alone. Police said the accused entered the house, attacked her with a knife and fled. Muskan was rushed to Amar Leela Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The suspect’s image was captured on CCTV, and police teams are now working to trace him.

According to reports, Muskan was a student and model who also frequented a local gym. The accused, identified by her friend as Imran, was reportedly a gym trainer at the same gym. Police said the two had known each other for some time. Reports also said they had become friends after meeting at the gym, but Imran later allegedly began harassing her.

Delhi police examine CCTV as suspect remains absconding

The killing has prompted a probe by Delhi Police and forensic teams, which are at the scene examining evidence. Investigators are reviewing CCTV footage from the area to establish what happened and locate the accused.

A friend of Muskan told IANS he received a call saying she had been stabbed after someone entered her house. “The boy’s name was Imran. He was a gym trainer at the same gym where Muskan used to work out,” the friend said.

Delhi investigators yet to confirm identity or motive

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Abhishek Gupta said police teams were trying to arrest the culprit. “We are searching for the culprit. The police are doing their job. You will be informed as soon as further information becomes available,” Gupta said, according to reports.,

Police have not yet officially confirmed the accused’s identity or established the motive behind the killing. The Delhi investigation is continuing, with further details awaited about the circumstances surrounding the attack. The accused remains absconding.

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