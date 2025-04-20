“Delhi Must Be Ready For Summer And Rain Challenges”: CM Rekha Gupta | NewX Exclusive Interview

It’s not just promises; the Delhi government claims it has boots on the ground. “The team is continuously working on all these issues, and we are doing our best to reduce the problems this time,” said Rekha Gupta

As Delhi begins to sizzle under the early summer sun, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta assured residents that her government is already on its toes—ready for both heatwaves and downpours. In an exclusive interaction, she laid out the administration’s game plan for navigating the twin challenges of scorching summers and waterlogged monsoons. “There are many fire-fighting situations arising now, with summer having started. Soon after, the rains will begin. So we are preparing for everything that causes trouble for the people of Delhi,” she said. From dry taps to flooded roads, the government has its eyes on the prize—uninterrupted essential services. “In the summer, there’s often no drinking water. When the rains come, the roads get waterlogged, causing traffic jams,” she added.

Delhi Government To Focus On The Basics—Water, Power, and a Little Peace of Mind

For the Delhi government, it’s all about the essentials this season. The administration has zeroed in on water and electricity supply, two things Delhiites often end up chasing like a mirage in the summer. CM Gupta stated, “These are all our targets this time — to ensure there isn’t a severe water shortage in Delhi, that people get adequate water and electricity.” As the mercury climbs, departments have been asked to coordinate closely to prevent supply disruptions and avoid any eleventh-hour panic.

Waterlogging Hotspots On The Radar Of The Government—No More Surprise Swims on the Streets

If navigating Delhi traffic wasn’t hard enough, the monsoons often turn the roads into makeshift swimming pools. CM Gupta addressed this long-standing woe: “The roads get waterlogged, causing traffic jams.” The government has already identified the city’s chronic flood points and is aiming to drain the drama this year. “We are able to resolve the major waterlogging hotspots that always trouble the city,” she said, offering a hopeful splash of reassurance.

All Hands On Deck—The Team That Doesn’t Sleep On Delhi’s Woes

It’s not just promises; the Delhi government claims it has boots on the ground. “The team is continuously working on all these issues, and we are doing our best to reduce the problems this time,” said Gupta. With task forces deployed and action plans underway, the government hopes to keep both heat-induced headaches and rain-soaked chaos to a minimum.

