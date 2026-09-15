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Home > India News > Delhi-NCR Air Pollution: CAQM Asks States To Postpone Physical Sports Events In November-December

Delhi-NCR Air Pollution: CAQM Asks States To Postpone Physical Sports Events In November-December

CAQM has urged Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh to postpone physical school sports events in November and December, citing poor air quality and potential health risks for children.

Delhi-NCR Air Pollution Photo: ANI.
Delhi-NCR Air Pollution Photo: ANI.

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Tue 2026-09-15 15:05 IST

Again, the Commission for Air Quality Management in the National Capital Region has advised state governments to refrain from organising physical sports events in schools in the months of November and December due to the health hazards posed to children owing to poor air quality levels during this period.

The Directive

Through a letter written on September 10, 2026, and sent to the Chief Secretaries of Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, the Commission requested the concerned governments to see to it that no physical sports activity or event be organised during the two-month period based on the current air quality trend in the particular region.

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Roots In A Supreme Court Order

The move builds on an earlier direction from the Supreme Court, which had raised concern while hearing the long-running MC Mehta vs Union of India air pollution case. The court had noted that schools were conducting sports events even during periods of hazardous air quality, and had asked the Commission to issue appropriate instructions to prevent this, given the potential health impact on children.

What Led To This Reiteration?

Following the court’s observation, the Commission had first written to NCR state governments on November 19, 2025, after consultations with stakeholders including the Department of School Education and Literacy, the Sports Authority of India, School Pollution Control Boards and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee. With the same seasonal risk returning in 2026, the Commission has now reiterated the same advisory for the current year.

Provisions For Affected Students

The Commission has also asked state governments to ensure that students unable to participate due to rescheduling are not disadvantaged. Governments have been advised to explore alternative timings or opportunities for students to take part in similar sporting activities later, without affecting their health or academic progress.

Any competitions already scheduled for November and December are expected to be rescheduled by the respective state governments and school authorities in line with the Commission’s advisory, with compliance to be monitored as the winter pollution season sets in.

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Delhi-NCR Air Pollution: CAQM Asks States To Postpone Physical Sports Events In November-December
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