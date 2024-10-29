Delhi-NCR Breathing Pollution, Despite Ban In Crackers, Survey Reveals 18% Residents To Burst Crackers

As Diwali approaches, a recent survey conducted across Delhi-NCR reveals that 18% of residents plan to celebrate the festival with firecrackers, despite growing awareness of their environmental impact.

As Diwali approaches, a recent survey conducted across Delhi-NCR reveals that 18% of residents plan to celebrate the festival with firecrackers, despite growing awareness of their environmental impact. The survey, conducted by LocalCircles and covering 10,526 respondents, highlights a mixed response to the use of firecrackers amidst the region’s ongoing pollution challenges.

According to the survey findings, 55% of participants said they would refrain from using firecrackers this Diwali, citing concerns about air pollution. However, 19% of respondents stated that they would have liked to burst firecrackers if they were readily available in their area. Another 9% confirmed they had already obtained firecrackers from neighboring NCR cities, while an additional 9% acknowledged they intended to purchase and burn them.

The survey data shows varied responses, with 8% of participants choosing not to specify their plans. In summary, a notable 18% of families across Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Faridabad, and Ghaziabad expressed intentions to include firecrackers in their Diwali celebrations.

The survey demographic was composed of 68% male and 32% female respondents, all verified through the LocalCircles platform. LocalCircles, a popular community-based social media network in India, enables residents and small businesses to engage on pressing local issues, contributing feedback for policymaking and enforcement.

This year, the findings reveal an ongoing debate among Delhi-NCR residents balancing tradition with environmental concerns as Diwali draws near. Authorities and environmental advocates continue to stress the importance of reducing firecracker usage to minimize air quality degradation during the festival season.

