Delhi-NCR Earthquake: How To Stay Safe During Earthquake When You Are Trapped Indoors?

Delhi lies in Seismic Zone IV, as per the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) seismic zonation map. This makes it highly vulnerable to moderate-to-strong earthquakes, particularly due to its geographical location near active fault lines.

Residents of Delhi-NCR experienced strong tremors early this morning as a 4.0-magnitude earthquake struck the national capital at 5:36 AM, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Following the earthquake, Delhi Police took to X (formerly Twitter) to reassure residents and urged them to stay safe. Their post read: “We hope you all are safe, Delhi!” They also advised citizens to call 112 in case of emergencies.

Earthquake Preparedness: Essential Safety Measures

What to Do Before an Earthquake

Being prepared can save lives. Ensure you have an emergency disaster kit that includes:

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Battery-powered torch with extra batteries

Battery-operated radio for updates

First aid kit with a manual

Emergency food and water (sealed and packed)

Candles and waterproof matches

Multipurpose knife

Chlorine tablets or water purifiers

Can opener

Essential medicines

Cash and credit cards

Strong ropes and cords

Sturdy shoes

What to Do During an Earthquake?

Earthquakes can happen without warning, and some tremors may be foreshocks before a larger quake. Follow these safety measures:

If You Are Indoors:

Drop, Cover, and Hold On – Get under a sturdy table or desk and hold on until the shaking stops.

Protect your head and face – If no shelter is nearby, crouch in a corner and cover your head with your arms.

Avoid windows, glass, and heavy furniture – These could shatter or fall, causing serious injuries.

Stay in bed if already lying down – Use a pillow to protect your head unless under a heavy light fixture. In that case, move to a safer spot.

Use doorways cautiously – Only stand in a strong, load-bearing doorway if nearby.

Remain indoors – Research shows most injuries occur when people try to move or exit buildings during tremors.

Be prepared for power outages – Electricity may go out, and fire alarms or sprinklers may activate.

If You Are Outdoors:

Stay where you are – Avoid buildings, trees, streetlights, and utility wires.

Move to open spaces – The greatest risk is near buildings and exits, where falling debris can cause injuries.

If You Are in a Moving Vehicle:

Stop as soon as it is safe – Avoid stopping near buildings, trees, overpasses, or power lines.

Proceed with caution after the tremors stop – Bridges, roads, and ramps may be damaged.

What to Do If Trapped Under Debris

If you find yourself trapped after an earthquake:

Do not light a match – There may be gas leaks.

Avoid unnecessary movement – It can stir up dust and restrict breathing.

Cover your mouth with a handkerchief or clothing.

Signal for help – Tap on a pipe or wall, or use a whistle if available.

Shout only as a last resort – Inhaling dust can be dangerous.

Why Is Delhi Prone to Earthquakes?

Delhi lies in Seismic Zone IV, as per the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) seismic zonation map. This makes it highly vulnerable to moderate-to-strong earthquakes, particularly due to its geographical location near active fault lines.

Being prepared and following these safety guidelines can significantly reduce the risks during an earthquake. Stay safe and stay alert!