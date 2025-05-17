Delhi-NCR Hit by Severe Dust Storm: Orange Alert Issued Amidst Hazardous Conditions

This is the second orange alert issued for the week, with similar weather conditions having been reported on Tuesday, when the region saw light to moderate showers.

A severe dust storm disrupted normal life in Delhi and surrounding areas of the National Capital Region (NCR) today, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue an orange alert. The advisory warns of hazardous weather conditions that are expected to continue over the next few days.

Gusty Winds, Thunderstorms Likely to Continue

The IMD has predicted a mix of light to moderate rainfall and thunderstorms across the region, with strong gusty winds and dust-laden air impacting visibility and air quality.

“Partly cloudy sky conditions with predominant surface wind from the northwest direction with wind speeds less than 18 kmph prevailed during the past 24 hours. Partly cloudy sky conditions with wind speed less than 20 kmph from the west direction prevailed over the region in the forenoon today,” the department noted in its latest bulletin.

Today’s weather activity follows a period of intense heat, with Friday’s temperature in Delhi climbing to a sweltering 42 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature is expected to remain around 40 degrees Celsius through Saturday, with thunderstorms anticipated on both days.

Temperature Fluctuations Mark Changing Weather

The weather department also reported minor shifts in temperatures over the past day.

“There has been rise in minimum temperature up to 01C and rise in maximum temperature up to 01C over Delhi NCR during the past 24 hours. The maximum and minimum temperatures over Delhi are in the range of 40 to 42 degrees Celsius and 25 to 28 degrees Celsius respectively. The minimum temperature was near normal and the maximum temperature was above normal up to 02 degrees Celsius over Delhi NCR,” the IMD stated.

These conditions are expected to add to the discomfort for residents already grappling with poor air quality and increased humidity.

#WATCH | Delhi | Weather turns pleasant in the national capital, providing relief from the soaring temperature. Visuals from Minto Road. pic.twitter.com/h6f9P39c63 — ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2025

Stormy Weekend Ahead: IMD Extends Forecast

This is the second orange alert issued for the week, with similar weather conditions having been reported on Tuesday, when the region saw light to moderate showers.

According to the IMD, Delhi and NCR are likely to witness cloudy skies and unstable weather until May 19.

“There is the likelihood of thunderstorm/lightning/dust accompanied by strong surface winds 30 – 40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph,” the forecast read.

Residents are advised to take necessary precautions and avoid outdoor activities during peak storm hours, as the weather may cause disruption to travel and daily routines.

