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Home > India News > Delhi-NCR Karwa Chauth 2026 Moonrise Timings LIVE: Check Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad And Gurugram Puja Muhurat, Chand Timings And Fasting Details

Delhi-NCR Karwa Chauth 2026 Moonrise Timings LIVE: Check Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad And Gurugram Puja Muhurat, Chand Timings And Fasting Details

Delhi-NCR Karwa Chauth 2026 Moonrise Timings LIVE Updates: Karwa Chauth is being observed across Delhi-NCR on Thursday, October 29, 2026. Women observing the traditional fast are preparing for evening prayers and waiting for the Moon before completing their vrat. Check the expected Moonrise timings in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Faridabad, along with the puja muhurat and fasting details.

Delhi-NCR Karwa Chauth 2026 Moonrise Timings LIVE: Check Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad And Gurugram Puja Muhurat, Chand Timings And Fasting Details

Published By: PRIYANSHU PRIYADARSHI
Published: Thu 2026-10-29 18:10 IST

Delhi-NCR Karwa Chauth 2026 Moonrise Time: Karwa Chauth is a Hindu festival during which many married women observe a fast and pray for their husbands’ well-being and longevity. The fast generally begins before sunrise and continues until the Moon is sighted. Sargi, evening worship, listening to the vrat katha and offering arghya to the Moon are customary parts of the observance, although practices can vary between families and communities.

Karwa Chauth falls on October 29 this year. Published Panchang calendars provide city-specific estimates for the Moonrise and evening puja period across the National Capital Region. Since these timings are calculated for individual locations and may vary between sources, devotees should check a trusted local Panchang and treat the listed Moonrise times as estimates rather than guaranteed moments of visibility.

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Delhi-NCR Karwa Chauth 2026: City-Wise Moonrise Timings

The Moon is expected to rise at slightly different times across the National Capital Region. The following estimates are based on published city-wise Karwa Chauth calendars.

  • Delhi: Approximately 8:17 PM IST.

  • Noida: Approximately 8:16 PM IST.

  • Ghaziabad: Approximately 8:16 PM to 8:17 PM IST.

  • Gurugram: Approximately 8:18 PM IST.

  • Faridabad: Around 8:20 PM IST in some published listings.

These are approximate figures, and published calendars may differ by a few minutes. The calculated Moonrise time also does not guarantee immediate visibility from every neighbourhood. Clouds, haze, buildings and other obstructions can delay the first clear sighting.

Karwa Chauth 2026 Puja Muhurat In Delhi-NCR

The published Karwa Chauth puja muhurat for Delhi is approximately 5:38 PM to 6:56 PM IST on October 29. This period can be used as a reference for evening worship and the recitation or listening of the vrat katha.

Puja timings for Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Faridabad may vary slightly according to their respective Panchang calculations. Devotees who follow a specific family or temple tradition should confirm the relevant muhurat through their preferred local calendar.

Delhi-NCR Karwa Chauth 2026: Sunrise, Sunset And Fasting Details

The published Delhi Panchang lists sunrise at approximately 6:31 AM IST and sunset at around 5:38 PM IST on October 29. Sunrise and sunset can vary slightly across the NCR, so these should not be treated as exact figures for every city.

The traditional fast generally begins before sunrise, with sargi consumed where that custom is followed. Devotees continue fasting during the day and complete the observance after sighting the Moon. Evening rituals commonly include viewing the Moon through a sieve, offering arghya and breaking the fast according to family customs.

Delhi-NCR Karwa Chauth 2026 LIVE Updates: Important Details

  • Festival date: Thursday, October 29, 2026.

  • Delhi Moonrise: Approximately 8:17 PM IST.

  • Noida Moonrise: Approximately 8:16 PM IST.

  • Ghaziabad Moonrise: Approximately 8:16 PM to 8:17 PM IST.

  • Gurugram Moonrise: Approximately 8:18 PM IST.

  • Faridabad Moonrise: Around 8:20 PM IST in some published listings.

  • Delhi puja muhurat: Approximately 5:38 PM to 6:56 PM IST.

  • Important note: These are published Panchang estimates, not government-certified predictions. Weather and local obstructions may affect when the Moon becomes visible.

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Delhi-NCR Karwa Chauth 2026 Moonrise Timings LIVE: Check Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad And Gurugram Puja Muhurat, Chand Timings And Fasting Details
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Delhi-NCR Karwa Chauth 2026 Moonrise Timings LIVE: Check Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad And Gurugram Puja Muhurat, Chand Timings And Fasting Details
Delhi-NCR Karwa Chauth 2026 Moonrise Timings LIVE: Check Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad And Gurugram Puja Muhurat, Chand Timings And Fasting Details
Delhi-NCR Karwa Chauth 2026 Moonrise Timings LIVE: Check Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad And Gurugram Puja Muhurat, Chand Timings And Fasting Details
Delhi-NCR Karwa Chauth 2026 Moonrise Timings LIVE: Check Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad And Gurugram Puja Muhurat, Chand Timings And Fasting Details
Delhi-NCR Karwa Chauth 2026 Moonrise Timings LIVE: Check Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad And Gurugram Puja Muhurat, Chand Timings And Fasting Details

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