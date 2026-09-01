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Home > India News > Delhi-NCR Rain Alert: Why Has The Capital Suddenly Turned Grey? IMD Issues Orange, Yellow Alerts

Delhi-NCR Rain Alert: Why Has The Capital Suddenly Turned Grey? IMD Issues Orange, Yellow Alerts

Delhi-NCR saw fresh rain on Tuesday evening as the IMD issued orange and yellow alerts. Thunderstorms, lightning and rain were also forecast in Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddh Nagar.

Delhi-NCR Rain Alert: Why Has The Capital Suddenly Turned Grey? IMD Issues Orange, Yellow Alerts

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Tue 2026-09-01 20:40 IST

Delhi-NCR came under a fresh spell of rain on Tuesday evening. Several parts of the capital city witnessed grey skies and steady showers. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued orange and yellow alerts for different parts of the city. The alerts urged residents to remain cautious as rain has lashed heavily across the national capital and neighbouring districts. 

Heavy Rain Forecast In Several Delhi Areas

There are several parts of Delhi which has experienced moderate rain. These included southeast Delhi, east Delhi, Shahdara, central Delhi, northeast Delhi and south Delhi. Some other areas, such as New Delhi, west Delhi, northwest Delhi and north Delhi, witnessed heavier showers. 

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Such spells can quickly lead to waterlogging. Low-lying roads and areas under flyovers are often the first to face problems when heavy rain continues.

Other parts of the capital were likely to receive lighter showers. These included parts of central Delhi, south Delhi, New Delhi, southwest Delhi, west Delhi, northwest Delhi and north Delhi.

Ghaziabad, Noida Also Face Thunderstorm Warning

The weather system also affected areas outside Delhi. The IMD warned of thunderstorms, lightning and light to moderate rain in parts of western Uttar Pradesh. Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddh Nagar were specifically mentioned in the warning. The weather activity was expected to continue over the next two hours.

The warning could affect evening commuters travelling between Delhi, Ghaziabad and Noida. Wet roads and sudden showers may slow traffic during the rush hour.

What Do Orange And Yellow Alerts Mean?

An orange alert signals the need for greater preparedness. People are advised to monitor weather updates and take extra care while travelling. A yellow alert is less severe. It asks residents to remain aware of changing weather conditions and stay updated on the latest forecasts.

For Delhi, the rain also brought cooler conditions after a warm day. However, whether the showers will provide lasting relief or remain a short spell will depend on the weather system in the coming hours. The IMD’s next updates will provide a clearer picture of the rain forecast for Delhi-NCR.

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Delhi-NCR Rain Alert: Why Has The Capital Suddenly Turned Grey? IMD Issues Orange, Yellow Alerts
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Delhi-NCR Rain Alert: Why Has The Capital Suddenly Turned Grey? IMD Issues Orange, Yellow Alerts

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Delhi-NCR Rain Alert: Why Has The Capital Suddenly Turned Grey? IMD Issues Orange, Yellow Alerts
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