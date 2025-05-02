Home
Friday, May 2, 2025
Live Tv
Delhi NCR Receives Red Alert, Waterlogged, Flights Delayed

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for Delhi-NCR on Friday following intense rainfall and thunderstorms that struck several parts of the capital early in the morning.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for Delhi-NCR on Friday following intense rainfall and thunderstorms that struck several parts of the capital early in the morning. The sudden downpour led to widespread waterlogging and uprooted trees across the city, severely affecting road and air traffic.

At the Indira Gandhi International Airport, over 100 flights were delayed while three others were diverted due to the adverse weather, as per data from Flightradar24. Two incoming flights were rerouted to Jaipur and one to Ahmedabad.

Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) confirmed the disruptions through early morning updates. At 5:20 AM, it acknowledged the weather-related impact, and by 7:25 AM, stated that while the thunderstorm had passed, some flight operations remained affected. Efforts were underway to restore normalcy.

Air India also issued an advisory citing weather-induced delays and diversions for flights to and from Delhi, urging passengers to check their flight status before travelling. With red alert conditions in place, authorities have advised residents to remain cautious and avoid unnecessary travel.

Must Read: 4 Killed As Violent Storm Hits Delhi, Winds Uproot Trees, Collapse Homes, And Disrupt Daily Life

