Monday, December 2, 2024
Delhi NCR Residents To Face Disruption In Commuting Amid Farmers Protest, Check The Updated Diversions

The police also issued a detailed traffic advisory, implementing route diversions and restrictions to ensure smooth movement and safety in the region.

In anticipation of disruptions caused by a farmers’ protest march towards Delhi, Noida Police have significantly increased security measures, including rigorous vehicle inspections. The police also issued a detailed traffic advisory, implementing route diversions and restrictions to ensure smooth movement and safety in the region. This heightened security comes as farmers, led by organizations such as the Bhartiya Kisan Parishad (BKP), Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM), and Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), march towards the Parliament complex to demand compensation and benefits, including a legal guarantee on the Minimum Support Price (MSP) in response to new agricultural laws.

BKP leader Sukhbir Khalifa confirmed that farmers would gather under the Maha Maya flyover in Noida at noon before proceeding towards Delhi.

As part of the traffic restrictions, commuters traveling from Noida to Delhi should take alternate routes. Vehicles heading from Chilla Border to Greater Noida are advised to use the Sector 14-A flyover, Golchakkar in Sector-15, and Sandeep Paper Mill Chowk. For those traveling from the DND Border to Delhi, the Film City flyover and the Elevated Road are recommended. Other routes, such as from Kalindi Border towards Delhi, will also face diversions. Specific instructions are provided to ensure that commuters are able to navigate the affected areas safely and without further delays.

The heightened security and these detailed traffic measures are aimed at managing the large-scale movement of farmers while minimizing inconvenience to the general public.

Filed under

Delhi Traffic Jam Farmers Protest In Delhi Noida Traffic Jam Traffic Jam In Delhi NCR

