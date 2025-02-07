Home
Friday, February 7, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Delhi NCR Schools Receive Bomb Threat, Probe On


Several schools in East Delhi and Noida received bomb threats via email on Friday, leading to heightened security and temporary closure of affected institutions. The sudden threat created panic among students and parents, forcing schools to prioritize safety and evacuate the premises as a precautionary measure.

A message sent to parents by one of the schools read: “An email threat was received this morning. In light of student safety, we are closing the school for the day. The relevant authorities have been informed and are working on clearance.”

Authorities Respond Swiftly

The local police and cybercrime teams quickly launched an investigation to determine the source of the threat. Standard security protocols were implemented at the affected schools, including thorough checks of the premises. Bomb disposal squads were also deployed as part of precautionary measures.

A senior police officer stated, “We are treating this with utmost seriousness. Security checks have been carried out, and cyber experts are working to trace the origin of the email threat. No explosive device has been found so far.”

Investigation Underway

As the investigation progresses, authorities have urged the public to remain calm and avoid unnecessary panic. School administrations are closely coordinating with law enforcement agencies to ensure a safe environment for students.

Parents have been advised to monitor official updates from the schools and local authorities. Further details on the outcome of the investigation are expected soon.

Also Read: Who Will Win Delhi ? DV Research Exit Poll Result Reveals AAP To Stand Behind BJP

