Why Delhi-NCR Sees Surge in AC Fire Incidents Amid Ongoing Heatwave?

The recent AC blast in Noida has raised serious concerns among residents as the region continues to battle extreme heat. According to reports, incidents of AC fires are on the rise due to the continuous and over-limit operation of these units, which places immense strain on their cooling agents and electrical components. Recently, a major fire erupted in a residential building in Noida Sector 119. Although all residents were safely evacuated, the incident highlights the hidden dangers of cooling appliances being pushed to their limits during extreme temperatures. As temperatures soar across North India, similar AC blasts and fires are increasingly being reported across the Delhi-NCR region.

Why AC Fires Are on the Rise

AC fires are being reported across Northern India with alarming frequency. As temperatures soar, people are left wondering exactly why these cooling appliances are exploding. The reality is that a combination of mechanical strain, refrigerant gas leaks, and electrical faults can quickly turn an air conditioner into a major fire hazard when internal pressure and heat build beyond safe limits.

During intense summer heatwaves, the compressor located in the outdoor unit has to work overtime to pump refrigerant and remove warmth from the indoor rooms. When it runs continuously without a break, the compressor overheats, which rapidly spikes the internal pressure. Making matters worse, the outdoor condenser coils often become choked with dust and dirt, meaning the trapped heat cannot escape properly.As the machine continues to operate under these extreme conditions, the excessive heat and vibration cause cracks or leaks in the pipes and joints, releasing the refrigerant gas. Because modern refrigerants are highly flammable, they become a ticking time bomb. Electrical faults frequently provide the fatal spark. Running an AC non-stop generates enough heat to melt the plastic insulation on internal wires. Combined with the severe summer voltage fluctuations common in the region, this easily creates short circuits. The moment an electrical spark from a faulty wire or a failing capacitor meets the leaking gas, it ignites instantly, resulting in a loud explosion and an aggressive fire.

Recent AC Blasts Reported

In Delhi’s Vivek Vihar, a massive fire broke out in a four-story building due to an AC blast, claiming the lives of nine people. Similar incidents have recently been added to the list in areas like New Friends Colony and Noida, where high-rise residential apartments caught fire.

In light of these events, safety experts strongly advise residents to take preventive measures. Get your AC units inspected by mechanics to check for hidden wiring faults or gas leaks. Furthermore, avoid using the AC continuously for days on end; turn the machine off to let it rest whenever the room has reached a comfortable temperature.