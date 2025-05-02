Delhi NCR Takes A Sigh Of Relief After Thunderstorm, Rain Dips Temperature, Damage Warnings Ahead, Check Here

The morning’s sudden shift in weather has triggered widespread damage reports and prompted fresh warnings from the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Severe weather struck Delhi-NCR in the early hours of Thursday, bringing with it fierce winds, heavy rainfall, and scattered hailstorms. The morning’s sudden shift in weather has triggered widespread damage reports and prompted fresh warnings from the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The impact has been visibly harsh across the region. Tree branches broke off and several large avenue trees were uprooted, leading to disruption on key roads. Power and communication lines suffered minor to significant damage in some areas due to falling limbs. In agricultural zones, standing crops, particularly banana and papaya plantations, faced heavy losses, with hail posing a direct threat to both crops and livestock in open areas.

Kutcha houses and weak structures bore the brunt of the strong winds. In several localities, loose debris was seen flying, raising further safety risks.

In view of the worsening conditions, the IMD has advised residents to stay indoors and avoid unnecessary movement. People have been urged not to take shelter under trees or remain in open areas during hail activity. Electrical appliances should be unplugged, and those near water bodies are strongly advised to vacate immediately.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The department has also warned of continued severe weather over the next two days and asked the public to stay alert to forecasts and take necessary precautions.