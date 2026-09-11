Delhi-NCR Traffic Advisory: Which Roads Are Closed Today? Check Route Diversions And Alternate Roads

Traffic police in Delhi have released a new advisory before the BRICS Summit 2026, informing people about diversions and controlled traffic within the city during the summit days.

Dates Of The Summit & Motorcade Rehearsal

The BRICS summit is scheduled to take place at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, between September 11 and September 13. Prior to the summit, a motorcade rehearsal has been arranged on September 9, from 7 pm to 10 pm, during which there may be more restrictions for commuters.

Advisory – Roads Covered

This advisory is applicable to 22 diversion points on more than 35 roads in the capital. Roads covered in this advisory include:

Sardar Patel Marg

Mother Teresa Crescent

Teen Murti Marg

Akbar Road

Tees January Marg

Rajesh Pilot Marg

Subramaniam Bharti Marg

Mathura Road

Moti Lal Nehru Marg

Dr Zakir Hussain Marg

Janpath

Ashoka Road

Barakhamba Road

Tolstoy Marg

Niti Marg

Panchsheel Marg

Kemal Attaturk Marg

APJ Abdul Kalam Road

Press Enclave Road

Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg

Josef Broz Tito Marg

Lala Lajpat Rai Marg

Alternate Routes From Railway Stations

Station Route Path New Delhi Railway Station Route A ISBT Kashmiri Gate → Boulevard Road → Rani Jhansi Marg → DBG Road → Panchkuian Road → Outer Circle, CP New Delhi Railway Station Route B Ashram Chowk → Ring Road → Raj Ghat → JLN Marg New Delhi Railway Station Route C Vande Matram Marg → Dr Ambedkar Marg → Panchkuian Road → Outer Circle, CP Old Delhi Railway Station Route A ISBT Kashmiri Gate → Ring Road → Hanuman Mandir → S.P. Mukherjee Marg Old Delhi Railway Station Route B Ashram Chowk → Ring Road → Raj Ghat → Ring Road → Hanuman Mandir → S.P. Mukherjee Marg Old Delhi Railway Station Route C Vande Matram Marg → Dr Ambedkar Marg → Rani Jhansi Marg → Rani Jhansi Flyover → Boulevard Road → Lothiyan Marg Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station Route A AIIMS → Ring Road → Ashram Chowk → Mathura Road Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station Route B ISBT Kashmiri Gate → Ring Road → Raj Ghat → Ring Road → Ashram Chowk → Mathura Road

Airport Travel, Metro Strongly Recommended

Delhi Traffic Police has strongly recommended using the Metro for airport travel during the advisory period. For those travelling by road, alternate routes have been laid out based on the starting point.

Coming From Terminal Route Gurugram T3/T4/T2 NH-48 → Rao Gajraj Singh Marg → Old Delhi Gurugram Road → UER II → Service Road T3 Terminal Road Gurugram T1 NH-48 → under Mahipalpur Flyover → T3 Road, or NH-48 → Mahipalpur Flyover → NH-48 → Ulan Batar Marg → T1 Road Dwarka T3/T4/T2/T1 Sector-22, Dwarka Road → UER II (new tunnel to T3) New Delhi/South Delhi T3 Ring Road → AIIMS Chowk → Moti Bagh Chowk → RTR Marg → under Shankar Vihar Flyover → Sanjay T-Point → Service Road → NH-48 → under Mahipalpur Flyover Rangpuri → T3 Road New Delhi/South Delhi T3/T4/T2/T1 AIIMS Chowk → Ring Road → Moti Bagh Chowk → RTR Marg → Shankar Vihar Flyover → Ulan Batar Marg West Delhi T3/T4/T2/T1 Punjabi Bagh Chowk → Ring Road → Raja Garden Chowk → Najafgarh Road → Pankha Road → Dabri → Dwarka Road → Road No. 224, Dabri-Gurugram Road → Sector-22, Dwarka Road → UER-II → Service Road NH-48 → T3 Terminal Road North/East Delhi T3/T4/T2/T1 ISBT Kashmiri Gate → Rani Jhansi Flyover → Rohtak Road → Punjabi Bagh Chowk → Raja Garden Chowk → Najafgarh Road → Pankha Road → Dabri → Dwarka Road → Road No. 224, Dabri-Gurugram Road → Sector-22, Dwarka Road → UER-II → Service Road NH-48 → T3 Terminal Road

Metro, Buses And Taxis

The Metro will continue to operate normally at all stations with no disruption, though bus routes may see diversions during VVIP movement. Roadside parking for taxis and autorickshaws is not allowed except in designated areas.

Restrictions And Advisory For Commuters

Non destined commercial vehicles are barred from entering Delhi during this period, and roadside parking within 200 metres of controlled roads is strictly prohibited. Emergency and medical vehicles will be given priority with obstruction-free passage maintained round the clock, and essential services and utility operations will continue uninterrupted across all zones. Commuters have been advised to allow extra travel time and rely on public transport wherever possible.

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