Delhi-NCR Traffic Advisory: Which Roads Are Closed Today? Check Route Diversions And Alternate Roads

Traffic police in Delhi have released a new advisory before the BRICS Summit 2026, informing people about diversions and controlled traffic within the city during the summit days.
Dates Of The Summit & Motorcade Rehearsal
The BRICS summit is scheduled to take place at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, between September 11 and September 13. Prior to the summit, a motorcade rehearsal has been arranged on September 9, from 7 pm to 10 pm, during which there may be more restrictions for commuters.
Advisory – Roads Covered
This advisory is applicable to 22 diversion points on more than 35 roads in the capital. Roads covered in this advisory include:
Sardar Patel Marg
Mother Teresa Crescent
Teen Murti Marg
Akbar Road
Tees January Marg
Rajesh Pilot Marg
Subramaniam Bharti Marg
Mathura Road
Moti Lal Nehru Marg
Dr Zakir Hussain Marg
Janpath
Ashoka Road
Barakhamba Road
Tolstoy Marg
Niti Marg
Panchsheel Marg
Kemal Attaturk Marg
APJ Abdul Kalam Road
Press Enclave Road
Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg
Josef Broz Tito Marg
Lala Lajpat Rai Marg
Alternate Routes From Railway Stations
|Station
|Route
|Path
|New Delhi Railway Station
|Route A
|
ISBT Kashmiri Gate → Boulevard Road → Rani Jhansi Marg → DBG Road → Panchkuian Road → Outer Circle, CP
|New Delhi Railway Station
|Route B
|
Ashram Chowk → Ring Road → Raj Ghat → JLN Marg
|New Delhi Railway Station
|Route C
|
Vande Matram Marg → Dr Ambedkar Marg → Panchkuian Road → Outer Circle, CP
|Old Delhi Railway Station
|Route A
|
ISBT Kashmiri Gate → Ring Road → Hanuman Mandir → S.P. Mukherjee Marg
|Old Delhi Railway Station
|Route B
|
Ashram Chowk → Ring Road → Raj Ghat → Ring Road → Hanuman Mandir → S.P. Mukherjee Marg
|Old Delhi Railway Station
|Route C
|
Vande Matram Marg → Dr Ambedkar Marg → Rani Jhansi Marg → Rani Jhansi Flyover → Boulevard Road → Lothiyan Marg
|Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station
|Route A
|
AIIMS → Ring Road → Ashram Chowk → Mathura Road
|Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station
|Route B
|
ISBT Kashmiri Gate → Ring Road → Raj Ghat → Ring Road → Ashram Chowk → Mathura Road
Airport Travel, Metro Strongly Recommended
Delhi Traffic Police has strongly recommended using the Metro for airport travel during the advisory period. For those travelling by road, alternate routes have been laid out based on the starting point.
|Coming From
|Terminal
|Route
|Gurugram
|T3/T4/T2
|
NH-48 → Rao Gajraj Singh Marg → Old Delhi Gurugram Road → UER II → Service Road T3 Terminal Road
|Gurugram
|T1
|
NH-48 → under Mahipalpur Flyover → T3 Road, or NH-48 → Mahipalpur Flyover → NH-48 → Ulan Batar Marg → T1 Road
|Dwarka
|T3/T4/T2/T1
|
Sector-22, Dwarka Road → UER II (new tunnel to T3)
|New Delhi/South Delhi
|T3
|
Ring Road → AIIMS Chowk → Moti Bagh Chowk → RTR Marg → under Shankar Vihar Flyover → Sanjay T-Point → Service Road → NH-48 → under Mahipalpur Flyover Rangpuri → T3 Road
|New Delhi/South Delhi
|T3/T4/T2/T1
|
AIIMS Chowk → Ring Road → Moti Bagh Chowk → RTR Marg → Shankar Vihar Flyover → Ulan Batar Marg
|West Delhi
|T3/T4/T2/T1
|
Punjabi Bagh Chowk → Ring Road → Raja Garden Chowk → Najafgarh Road → Pankha Road → Dabri → Dwarka Road → Road No. 224, Dabri-Gurugram Road → Sector-22, Dwarka Road → UER-II → Service Road NH-48 → T3 Terminal Road
|North/East Delhi
|T3/T4/T2/T1
|
ISBT Kashmiri Gate → Rani Jhansi Flyover → Rohtak Road → Punjabi Bagh Chowk → Raja Garden Chowk → Najafgarh Road → Pankha Road → Dabri → Dwarka Road → Road No. 224, Dabri-Gurugram Road → Sector-22, Dwarka Road → UER-II → Service Road NH-48 → T3 Terminal Road
Metro, Buses And Taxis
The Metro will continue to operate normally at all stations with no disruption, though bus routes may see diversions during VVIP movement. Roadside parking for taxis and autorickshaws is not allowed except in designated areas.
Restrictions And Advisory For Commuters
Non destined commercial vehicles are barred from entering Delhi during this period, and roadside parking within 200 metres of controlled roads is strictly prohibited. Emergency and medical vehicles will be given priority with obstruction-free passage maintained round the clock, and essential services and utility operations will continue uninterrupted across all zones. Commuters have been advised to allow extra travel time and rely on public transport wherever possible.
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Khushi Patel is a Senior Sub Editor at NewsX, covering automotive, technology, Lifestyle, entertainment, and mainstream news. She previously worked as a Copy Editor at Times Network and has written automotive editorial content, including comparison pieces, for TimesDrive.