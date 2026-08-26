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Home > India News > Delhi-NCR Weather August 26: Cloudy Skies, Rain Expected Across Delhi, Gurugram And Noida; Check IMD Forecast Here

Delhi-NCR Weather August 26: Cloudy Skies, Rain Expected Across Delhi, Gurugram And Noida; Check IMD Forecast Here

Thunderstorms and isolated lightning spells are expected, particularly during the afternoon and nighttime hours.

The IMD has alerted residents and commuters to exercise caution, warning that localized intensifyings could disrupt smooth traffic flow. (Image: AI-generated)
The IMD has alerted residents and commuters to exercise caution, warning that localized intensifyings could disrupt smooth traffic flow. (Image: AI-generated)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Wed 2026-08-26 09:04 IST

Delhi-NCR is likely to remain under cloudy skies today, with light rain expected across Delhi, Noida, Gurugram and Ghaziabad. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a possibility of thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places, particularly towards the night.

Delhi Likely To See Light Rain

Delhi is expected to remain mostly cloudy, with chances of rain at some places during the afternoon. The weather may remain changeable through the day, with intermittent showers possible in parts of the national capital. The IMD has advised residents and commuters to remain cautious while stepping out, particularly during periods of rain and thunderstorms. Traffic movement could also be affected in some areas if rainfall intensifies.

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Noida May Witness Thunderstorms

Noida is likely to remain mostly cloudy today, with a possibility of thunderstorms in some areas during the morning. Rainfall may occur intermittently, particularly during the morning and afternoon hours. Residents should be prepared for sudden changes in weather and possible showers while travelling or commuting across the city.

Gurugram, Ghaziabad To See Rain

Gurugram is also expected to remain generally cloudy, with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers possible during the day. Similar weather conditions are likely in Ghaziabad, where residents may experience light rainfall at intervals. According to the IMD forecast, the possibility of light rain may continue through August 27. From August 28, Delhi-NCR is expected to remain mostly cloudy, although weather conditions could continue to fluctuate. Residents are advised to monitor the latest weather updates, especially before planning afternoon or evening travel.

Also Read: Uttar Pradesh’s ‘Forgetful’ Chief Minister: The Man Who Sometimes Asked His Own Ministers, “Who Are You?”

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Delhi-NCR Weather August 26: Cloudy Skies, Rain Expected Across Delhi, Gurugram And Noida; Check IMD Forecast Here
Tags: Delhi NCR rain traffic advisoryDelhi weather IMD forecastghaziabad weather forecastGurugram thundershower updateNoida thunderstorm light rain

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Delhi-NCR Weather August 26: Cloudy Skies, Rain Expected Across Delhi, Gurugram And Noida; Check IMD Forecast Here

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Delhi-NCR Weather August 26: Cloudy Skies, Rain Expected Across Delhi, Gurugram And Noida; Check IMD Forecast Here

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Delhi-NCR Weather August 26: Cloudy Skies, Rain Expected Across Delhi, Gurugram And Noida; Check IMD Forecast Here
Delhi-NCR Weather August 26: Cloudy Skies, Rain Expected Across Delhi, Gurugram And Noida; Check IMD Forecast Here
Delhi-NCR Weather August 26: Cloudy Skies, Rain Expected Across Delhi, Gurugram And Noida; Check IMD Forecast Here
Delhi-NCR Weather August 26: Cloudy Skies, Rain Expected Across Delhi, Gurugram And Noida; Check IMD Forecast Here

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