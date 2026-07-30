Delhi-NCR Weather Today: IMD Forecasts Rain Across Delhi, Noida, Gurugram And Ghaziabad

As per IMD, another round of monsoon rains is anticipated in the capital city on Thursday, as the weather in Delhi NCR region is set to be cloudy throughout the day, as per the yellow alert issued by the weather department. Light to moderate rains, along with thunderstorms and strong winds, are expected in Delhi as well as other nearby cities, providing some respite from the ongoing heatwave. But as per weather experts, even with the falling temperatures, high humidity and waterlogging can cause problems for commuters.

The forecast says Delhi will witness intermittent rainfall during the day, with thunderstorms developing in some areas. Gusty winds are also expected to accompany the rain. The maximum temperature is likely to remain between 33°C and 34°C, while the minimum temperature is expected to stay around 27°C.

Delhi NCR weather to impact commuters with waterlogging and traffic

Weather in Delhi NCR will certainly impact the adjoining towns as well. Noida, Gurugram, and Ghaziabad are expected to experience light to moderate rainfall, while some isolated places will have heavy rain showers accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds.

People are being warned to plan their travel in advance due to waterlogging in low lying areas. IMD has asked people to remain cautious about the advisory issued by local authorities.

Delhi NCR weather part of wider monsoon activity across north India

The current Delhi NCR weather is part of an active monsoon system affecting large parts of the country. The IMD has forecast widespread rainfall across Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on July 30.

A yellow alert has been issued for several regions, warning of thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds with speeds of 40-60 kmph. According to the IMD, continuous moisture inflow from the Bay of Bengal is keeping the monsoon active, and widespread rainfall over northern and eastern India is expected to continue until at least August 1.

Delhi NCR weather forecast as IMD monitors evolving system

Beyond the Delhi NCR weather, Uttar Pradesh is expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall across several eastern, central and western districts. Cities including Lucknow, Kanpur, Gorakhpur, Varanasi and Noida are likely to witness widespread showers, with isolated areas expected to receive very heavy rainfall over the next 24 hours.

The IMD said it is closely monitoring the evolving weather system and has advised farmers, travellers and two-wheeler riders to exercise caution during periods of heavy rain, lightning and strong winds to minimise weather-related risks.

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