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Home > India News > Delhi-NCR Weather Update: IMD Issues Red Alert After Heavy Rain; Flights Operations May Be Affected; Check Noida, Gurugram Forecast

Delhi-NCR Weather Update: IMD Issues Red Alert After Heavy Rain; Flights Operations May Be Affected; Check Noida, Gurugram Forecast

Delhi Weather Update Today: Heavy rain lashed Delhi-NCR on Friday, causing severe waterlogging in several parts of Delhi, Noida and Ghaziabad, disrupting traffic and leaving commuters struggling on flooded roads.

IMD Issues Red Alert After Heavy Rain in Delhi. Photo: ANI
IMD Issues Red Alert After Heavy Rain in Delhi. Photo: ANI

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Fri 2026-09-04 17:43 IST

Amid rising temperatures in the national capital, the latest rain lash has brought some respite to Delhites on Friday. Several regions in Delhi NCR have experienced waterlogging on key roads. The heavy downpour caused disruption in traffic movement across the city as rains led to waterlogging near Sector 16 and DND. Due to heavy rainfall in Delhi NCR, the weather department has issued a red alert in the region and adjoining areas for today.

Delhi Weather Today

Today, the whole country is celebrating Janmashtami, and on this auspicious day, the IMD has forecasted heavy rain and thunderstorms in Delhi and NCR. Due to heavy rain, a red alert has been issued. After the heavy downpour today, the weather department has also expected to witness rainfall on Saturday as well. The maximum temperature is likely to be around 35-36 degrees Celsius, and the minimum temperature is going to be around 28.2 degrees Celsius.

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Delhi Rains: Waterlogging, Traffic Snarls In Several Areas

There are several regions in the national capital which has slowed down vehicular movement on major routes. Waterlogging was reported on several major routes, including Manohar Lohia Hospital, AIIMS, Ashoka Road and the Supreme Court. 

Delhi Weather: Flight Operations Affected

Due to adverse weather conditions across the country, flight operations have been affected to and from Delhi. To ensure a smooth travel experience, all passengers are requested to check the latest flight status before making plans. 

Delhi Rain Improved AQI

Due to heavy rain in the national capital, the Air Quality Index (AQI) has improved to 74, which is considered ‘satisfactory’. The overall AQI in NCR is also in the satisfactory to moderate category.

Delhi Weather Update Today: Is August Wetter Than Normal?

This latest waterfall in the national capital comes after August rains, which made the month wetter than normal for the national capital. Delhi has recorded 354.1 mm of rainfall between August 1 and August 5.30 pm, which is around 120 mm higher than the long-period average (LPA) of 233.1 mm for the month. 

The national capital had logged excess August rainfall in 2025 and 2024 when it received 400.81 mm and 390.3 mm, respectively. These two occassions were the first since 202 when the August rainfall crossed the LPA, as the city recorded 237 mm that year. There are only six instances when the August rainfall crossed the LPA, i.e., 2012, 2013, 2020, 2024, 2025 and 2026

According to IMD data, Haryana recorded its first rainfall deficit for August in three years as it has received only 138.5 mm of rain while the normal rainfall was 146.1 mm, which is a 5 per cent shortfall.

Gurugram recorded 217.4 mm of rainfall against a normal of 185.1 mm, which is a 17 per cent surplus, placing the district in the normal rainfall category, as per IMD. The city has received 66.5 mm of rainfall between August 21 and 27, which was 58 per cent above its normal weekly rainfall. 

Delhi Weather Update Today: What is the Reason Behind the Heavy Downpour in the National Capital?

The current rain is linked to an active monsoon weather system over north-central India. The IMD has stated that a well-marked low-pressure area over northeast Madhya Pradesh and related areas has led to major rainfall over parts of Central India. 

The system is likely to influence weather conditions as it persists over the region, and for Delhi NCR, the immediate outlook is therefore one of continued clouds, rain and thunderstorms through Saturday. 

The rain intensity is likely to reduce after this, though IMD shows no signs of a heavy rain warning over the Delhi subdivision from September 6 onwards, although light rain or drizzle cloud still occur.

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Delhi-NCR Weather Update: IMD Issues Red Alert After Heavy Rain; Flights Operations May Be Affected; Check Noida, Gurugram Forecast
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Delhi-NCR Weather Update: IMD Issues Red Alert After Heavy Rain; Flights Operations May Be Affected; Check Noida, Gurugram Forecast
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