Delhi-NCR Weather Update, September 2: More Rain Ahead As IMD Forecasts Showers for Next 4 Days

Delhi-NCR is likely to witness another spell of wet weather over the next few days, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting rain and thundershowers across the national capital and adjoining areas. The weather office has issued a warning for September 2 to September 5, with thunderstorms and lightning also expected during this period.

Rain to Continue Across Delhi-NCR

According to the IMD forecast, rain and thundershowers are likely to continue across Delhi and neighbouring parts of the National Capital Region over the coming days. The latest weather warning covers Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, indicating that the wet spell could remain active through September 5. Residents may experience intermittent showers accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning in several areas. The weather conditions could also lead to temporary disruptions in traffic and outdoor activities, particularly during periods of intense rainfall.

Temperatures to Stay Around Low 30s

Despite the continued rainfall, daytime temperatures in Delhi are likely to remain around the low 30s Celsius. Cloud cover and showers are expected to provide some relief from the heat, although humid conditions may persist between spells of rain. The combination of rain, cloud cover and thunderstorms is likely to keep weather conditions unsettled across the capital region.

IMD Issues Thunderstorm and Lightning Warning

The IMD has specifically warned of thunderstorms and lightning in Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi during the forecast period. Residents are advised to remain cautious during thunderstorms and avoid open areas when lightning activity is reported. The latest IMD warning suggests that the wet spell will remain active over Delhi-NCR through September 5, with rain and thundershowers likely to continue across the region. Residents should keep an eye on further weather updates, particularly if travelling or planning outdoor activities over the next few days.

Kanpur Weather Update

Three days of continuous rainfall have worsened conditions across Kanpur, affecting both urban and rural areas. Several parts of the city have reported severe waterlogging, while some roads have caved in following the persistent downpour. In a few areas, dilapidated houses have also collapsed, raising concerns over public safety.

Patna Weather Update

Patna and several other parts of Bihar are likely to experience cloudy skies and intermittent rainfall over the next 24 hours, according to the Patna Meteorological Centre. The maximum temperature across the state is expected to remain between 30 and 33 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is likely to range from 24 to 26 degrees Celsius.

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