Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, May 2, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Delhi-NCR Weather Update: Thunderstorms, Rain Bring Respite From Sweltering Heat

Delhi-NCR Weather Update: Thunderstorms, Rain Bring Respite From Sweltering Heat

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had anticipated the shift and issued a yellow alert, forecasting intense weather activity over the next few days.

Delhi-NCR Weather Update: Thunderstorms, Rain Bring Respite From Sweltering Heat

Delhi-NCR Weather Update: Thunderstorms, Rain Bring Respite From Sweltering Heat


Early morning rain and thunderstorms on Friday brought a wave of relief for residents across Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), including Noida, following days of oppressive heat. The sudden weather shift came after a prolonged spell of high temperatures, giving commuters and early risers a cooler start to the day.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Yellow Alert in Place as Weather Takes a Dramatic Turn

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had anticipated the shift and issued a yellow alert, forecasting intense weather activity over the next few days. On social media platform X, the IMD posted at 5:19 a.m. that severe thunder and lightning, along with squally winds reaching 70-80 kmph, were likely over Delhi in the following two hours.

Friday morning’s showers were part of a broader pattern of expected rainfall and storms. According to the IMD, the national capital should prepare for generally cloudy skies, light rain or drizzle, and thunderstorms. The forecast also includes the possibility of dust storms and strong surface winds blowing at speeds between 30 and 40 kmph, with gusts potentially reaching up to 50 kmph during the afternoon and evening.

Temperature Dip Provides Relief From Heatwave Conditions

With the arrival of rain, temperatures are set to moderate. The IMD predicts that the maximum and minimum temperatures in Delhi will remain around 37°C and 26°C, respectively, offering a noticeable drop from the recent highs.

Weather System Extends Beyond Delhi

The effects of this weather system are not limited to Delhi alone. IMD expects a fall in temperatures across east and central India as well. States such as Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal, and Sikkim, as well as regions like East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, and Chhattisgarh, are likely to experience light to moderate rainfall paired with gusty winds.

The sudden change has been welcomed by many, especially as Delhiites have been grappling with intense heatwave conditions. With the yellow alert in place, residents are advised to stay updated with further forecasts and take necessary precautions.

Filed under

DELHI RAINS delhi weather

newsx

Heavy Rain, Thunderstorm In Delhi NCR, Scary Visuals Captured, Watch
newsx

Delhi-NCR Weather Update: Thunderstorms, Rain Bring Respite From Sweltering Heat
newsx

NCERT Row: R Madhavan Questions Historical Imbalance, Slams Mughal Focus
newsx

Hania Aamir Breaks Silence on Pahalgam Attack, Sets Record Straight Amid Controversy
US VP JD Vance urges Indi

US VP JD Vance Urges India’s Response to Pahalgam Attack Not to Trigger War, Calls...
newsx

Congress, SP Are ‘Automatic Lying Machines’: UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Heavy Rain, Thunderstorm In Delhi NCR, Scary Visuals Captured, Watch

Heavy Rain, Thunderstorm In Delhi NCR, Scary Visuals Captured, Watch

NCERT Row: R Madhavan Questions Historical Imbalance, Slams Mughal Focus

NCERT Row: R Madhavan Questions Historical Imbalance, Slams Mughal Focus

Hania Aamir Breaks Silence on Pahalgam Attack, Sets Record Straight Amid Controversy

Hania Aamir Breaks Silence on Pahalgam Attack, Sets Record Straight Amid Controversy

US VP JD Vance Urges India’s Response to Pahalgam Attack Not to Trigger War, Calls for Pakistan’s Cooperation

US VP JD Vance Urges India’s Response to Pahalgam Attack Not to Trigger War, Calls...

Congress, SP Are ‘Automatic Lying Machines’: UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya

Congress, SP Are ‘Automatic Lying Machines’: UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya

Entertainment

NCERT Row: R Madhavan Questions Historical Imbalance, Slams Mughal Focus

NCERT Row: R Madhavan Questions Historical Imbalance, Slams Mughal Focus

Hania Aamir Breaks Silence on Pahalgam Attack, Sets Record Straight Amid Controversy

Hania Aamir Breaks Silence on Pahalgam Attack, Sets Record Straight Amid Controversy

Shah Rukh Khan Reveals Why He Rejected Karan Johar’s Takht: ‘He Wanted Me To Wear Skirts’

Shah Rukh Khan Reveals Why He Rejected Karan Johar’s Takht: ‘He Wanted Me To Wear

Who Is Chhaya Kadam? Laapataa Ladies Actress Faces Probe For Revealing She Ate Meat Of Rabbits, Wild Boar, Monitor Lizard, And Porcupine

Who Is Chhaya Kadam? Laapataa Ladies Actress Faces Probe For Revealing She Ate Meat Of

Retro Movie Review: Is This Suriya’s Comeback Or Career High? Karthik Subbaraj’s Bold Journey Into Madness, Love And The Power Of Purpose

Retro Movie Review: Is This Suriya’s Comeback Or Career High? Karthik Subbaraj’s Bold Journey Into

Lifestyle

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After