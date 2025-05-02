Delhi-NCR Weather Update: Thunderstorms, Rain Bring Respite From Sweltering Heat

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had anticipated the shift and issued a yellow alert, forecasting intense weather activity over the next few days.

Early morning rain and thunderstorms on Friday brought a wave of relief for residents across Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), including Noida, following days of oppressive heat. The sudden weather shift came after a prolonged spell of high temperatures, giving commuters and early risers a cooler start to the day.

Heck of a thunderstorm in Delhi right now 🥶🥶🥶🥶⛈️⛈️#DelhiRains #thunderstorm pic.twitter.com/cnOfNcYAUr — Tarun Singh Ji (@Tarunji_rajput) May 1, 2025

#WATCH | Delhi: Rain showers lashed parts of the national capital early this morning; waterlogging was witnessed in several areas. (Visuals from Dwarka area) pic.twitter.com/gR1WVojsmu — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2025

#WATCH | Delhi | Heavy rain lashes national capital; visuals from RK Puram area pic.twitter.com/3R4DYHmhrz — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2025

Yellow Alert in Place as Weather Takes a Dramatic Turn

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had anticipated the shift and issued a yellow alert, forecasting intense weather activity over the next few days. On social media platform X, the IMD posted at 5:19 a.m. that severe thunder and lightning, along with squally winds reaching 70-80 kmph, were likely over Delhi in the following two hours.

Friday morning’s showers were part of a broader pattern of expected rainfall and storms. According to the IMD, the national capital should prepare for generally cloudy skies, light rain or drizzle, and thunderstorms. The forecast also includes the possibility of dust storms and strong surface winds blowing at speeds between 30 and 40 kmph, with gusts potentially reaching up to 50 kmph during the afternoon and evening.

Delhi and NCR folks!

Get ready for overnight Duststorm and rain action as fresh tstorms developed over Northern #Punjab and hills of #Uttarakhand and #Himachal are dipping south will bring duststorm with winds upto 50-70km/h followed by light-mod rains and hailstorm and loud… pic.twitter.com/NioatnKtUn — IndiaMetSky Weather (@indiametsky) May 1, 2025

Temperature Dip Provides Relief From Heatwave Conditions

With the arrival of rain, temperatures are set to moderate. The IMD predicts that the maximum and minimum temperatures in Delhi will remain around 37°C and 26°C, respectively, offering a noticeable drop from the recent highs.

Weather System Extends Beyond Delhi

The effects of this weather system are not limited to Delhi alone. IMD expects a fall in temperatures across east and central India as well. States such as Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal, and Sikkim, as well as regions like East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, and Chhattisgarh, are likely to experience light to moderate rainfall paired with gusty winds.

The sudden change has been welcomed by many, especially as Delhiites have been grappling with intense heatwave conditions. With the yellow alert in place, residents are advised to stay updated with further forecasts and take necessary precautions.