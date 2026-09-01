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Home > India News > Delhi-NCR Weather: Will Rain Bring Relief From Humidity? IMD Predicts Showers Today

Delhi-NCR Weather: Will Rain Bring Relief From Humidity? IMD Predicts Showers Today

Delhi-NCR is likely to see partly cloudy skies, rain and thundershowers, with wetter weather expected from September 1.

Delhi-NCR is likely to witness partly cloudy skies with one or two spells of rain and thundershowers, while high humidity may keep residents uncomfortable. (Image: AI-generated)
Delhi-NCR is likely to witness partly cloudy skies with one or two spells of rain and thundershowers, while high humidity may keep residents uncomfortable. (Image: AI-generated)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Tue 2026-09-01 09:14 IST

Delhi-NCR is likely to experience partly cloudy skies with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers later in the day, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). While the showers could bring some relief from the recent heat, high humidity levels are expected to keep the weather uncomfortable. The region is also likely to witness wetter conditions from September 1.

Delhi-NCR Weather Today

The national capital is expected to remain partly cloudy through the day, with a possibility of rain and thundershowers, particularly during the later hours. The IMD city forecast has indicated one or two spells of rain or thundershowers, suggesting that rainfall may not be continuous but could occur at intervals. Residents should be prepared for sudden changes in weather, especially while commuting later in the day.

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Humidity May Remain a Concern

Despite the possibility of rain, high humidity could continue to cause discomfort across Delhi-NCR. Moist conditions combined with daytime temperatures may make it feel warmer than the actual temperature. The expected rainfall, however, could provide temporary relief from the heat and help bring down temperatures in some parts of the region.

Noida Weather Forecast

Noida is also expected to see partly cloudy conditions, with chances of rain later in the day. The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 34°C, while the minimum temperature could remain near 25°C. Residents in Noida and surrounding areas should keep an eye on weather updates, particularly if they have outdoor plans.

Air Quality Remains Satisfactory

Despite the humid weather and possibility of rainfall, the air quality in Delhi-NCR is currently in the satisfactory category. Rainfall and winds could further influence pollution levels in the coming days. With September beginning on a wetter note, Delhi-NCR residents can expect continued cloudy skies and intermittent showers, although humidity is likely to remain a key weather concern.

Also Read: Manoj Jarange Patil On Day 3 Of Indefinite Fast: From Kunbi Certificates To ‘Sage-Soyare’, What Is Maratha Reservation Dispute?

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Delhi-NCR Weather: Will Rain Bring Relief From Humidity? IMD Predicts Showers Today
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Delhi-NCR Weather: Will Rain Bring Relief From Humidity? IMD Predicts Showers Today
Delhi-NCR Weather: Will Rain Bring Relief From Humidity? IMD Predicts Showers Today
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