‘Delhi Needed Oxygen, AAP Built Sheesh Mahal’: BJP’s Ashish Sood Slams AAP Government

Bharatiya Janata Party has intensified its attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government following revelations from the latest Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report. Delhi BJP leader Ashish Sood on Monday alleged that the report exposes multiple scams by the AAP government, particularly in the health and power sectors.

“With every page of the CAG report, more and more scams of the AAP government are coming to light. When the people of Delhi needed oxygen, when they needed Mohalla Clinics, the Delhi government was busy constructing their ‘Sheesh Mahal’,” Sood told ANI. He further accused the government of diverting public funds towards extravagant expenditures while neglecting essential healthcare services.

Sood’s Criticism

Sood also criticized the Delhi government’s handling of power infrastructure, asserting that despite repeated assurances, there has been a lack of investment in the sector. “The Delhi Government is committed to providing an uninterrupted power supply. However, for the last many years, the government has not spent on Delhi’s power infrastructure. The summer action plan is being reviewed, and all power companies and officials are being instructed to work on their infrastructure,” he added.

The newly appointed Chief Minister of Delhi, Rekha Gupta, is set to present a crucial report on the city’s health infrastructure and management in the state assembly. As per the list of business released by the treasury bench, the report titled Public Health Infrastructure and Management of Health Services Relating to Government of NCT of Delhi, prepared by the CAG, will be thoroughly discussed by MLAs. Lawmakers will also have the opportunity to raise concerns under Rule-280 with the Chair’s permission.

Tensions Over Report

Meanwhile, tensions have escalated between AAP and BJP over the tabling of the report. The Assembly witnessed a heated exchange on February 25 when Speaker Vijender Gupta suspended AAP MLAs, including senior leaders Atishi and Gopal Rai, for three days. The decision was made amid protests by the opposition against the ruling party, leading to a political standoff.

In response to the suspension, Atishi, the Leader of Opposition, called it an injustice and urged Speaker Vijender Gupta to uphold democratic values. In a letter to the Speaker, she argued that opposition voices were being silenced and demanded the reinstatement of the MLAs. The suspension period ended on March 3, allowing the legislators to return to the assembly.

Reacting to the opposition’s protests, CM Rekha Gupta dismissed the uproar as “drama” and an “excuse.” She stated, “All this drama is just an excuse because they could not listen to the facts written in the CAG reports. I will not let even a single penny of the state treasury go to waste.”

The unfolding developments indicate a prolonged political battle between AAP and BJP as the Delhi Assembly braces for further confrontations over governance and accountability.

