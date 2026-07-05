Delhi Newlywed Dies After Fall Just 72 Days Into Marriage; Family Rejects Suicide Theory

A 28-year-old woman, Akriti Sutar, died after allegedly falling from a residential building in Delhi’s Lodhi Colony on Saturday evening. The incident has sparked serious allegations from her family, who insist that her death was not a suicide but a murder involving her husband and in-laws.

Akriti, a resident of Pushp Vihar, was found critically injured outside the NDMC Flats at Palika Kunj on July 4. She was rushed to AIIMS Hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

Family Rejects Suicide Theory

Akriti had married on April 24, 2026, and was working as a sales executive at a private company in Chhatarpur. According to her family, they last spoke to her after she left work on Saturday evening. Soon afterwards, her phone became unreachable. They later received information from Lodhi Colony Police Station that she had died after falling from a rooftop.

Her relatives strongly dispute the possibility of suicide. They describe Akriti as mentally strong and responsible, saying she had no reason to take her own life. Her younger brother has alleged that the incident is being portrayed as suicide to protect those responsible.

Dowry Harassment Allegations Surface

The family has accused Akriti’s husband and his relatives of subjecting her to physical abuse and harassment after the marriage. They also allege that dowry-related demands led to ongoing disputes within the household.

According to the family, the marriage was a love-cum-arranged alliance that had taken place only about two and a half months before the incident. They believe the short duration of the marriage makes the circumstances surrounding her death particularly suspicious.

Police Investigation Underway

Delhi Police have initiated proceedings under Section 196 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), which applies because the death occurred within seven years of marriage. The Sub-Divisional Magistrate has been informed and will conduct the mandatory inquest.