Delhi Newlywed Dies After Fall Just 72 Days Into Marriage; Family Rejects Suicide Theory

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Lovepreet Singh Punjab haridwar IMD Mumbai red alert today CBSE 10th result delay aamir khan Chemical Tanker Chetan Chaudhary Indian student drowns in Leipzig air india’ Alexandra Eala Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita camilo vargas colombia stats benjamin netanyahu diljit dosanjh Lovepreet Singh Punjab haridwar IMD Mumbai red alert today CBSE 10th result delay aamir khan Chemical Tanker Chetan Chaudhary Indian student drowns in Leipzig air india’ Alexandra Eala Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita camilo vargas colombia stats benjamin netanyahu diljit dosanjh Lovepreet Singh Punjab haridwar IMD Mumbai red alert today CBSE 10th result delay aamir khan Chemical Tanker Chetan Chaudhary Indian student drowns in Leipzig air india’ Alexandra Eala Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita camilo vargas colombia stats benjamin netanyahu diljit dosanjh Lovepreet Singh Punjab haridwar IMD Mumbai red alert today CBSE 10th result delay aamir khan Chemical Tanker Chetan Chaudhary Indian student drowns in Leipzig air india’ Alexandra Eala Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita camilo vargas colombia stats benjamin netanyahu diljit dosanjh
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Lovepreet Singh Punjab haridwar IMD Mumbai red alert today CBSE 10th result delay aamir khan Chemical Tanker Chetan Chaudhary Indian student drowns in Leipzig air india’ Alexandra Eala Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita camilo vargas colombia stats benjamin netanyahu diljit dosanjh Lovepreet Singh Punjab haridwar IMD Mumbai red alert today CBSE 10th result delay aamir khan Chemical Tanker Chetan Chaudhary Indian student drowns in Leipzig air india’ Alexandra Eala Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita camilo vargas colombia stats benjamin netanyahu diljit dosanjh Lovepreet Singh Punjab haridwar IMD Mumbai red alert today CBSE 10th result delay aamir khan Chemical Tanker Chetan Chaudhary Indian student drowns in Leipzig air india’ Alexandra Eala Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita camilo vargas colombia stats benjamin netanyahu diljit dosanjh Lovepreet Singh Punjab haridwar IMD Mumbai red alert today CBSE 10th result delay aamir khan Chemical Tanker Chetan Chaudhary Indian student drowns in Leipzig air india’ Alexandra Eala Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita camilo vargas colombia stats benjamin netanyahu diljit dosanjh
LIVE TV
Home > India News > Delhi Newlywed Dies After Fall Just 72 Days Into Marriage; Family Rejects Suicide Theory

Delhi Newlywed Dies After Fall Just 72 Days Into Marriage; Family Rejects Suicide Theory

A 28-year-old woman died after falling from a Delhi building less than three months after her wedding. As police investigate, her family claims the death was not suicide but murder linked to dowry harassment.

A 28-year-old Delhi newlywed died after falling from a building in Lodhi Colony. (Photo: Representational purposes only)
A 28-year-old Delhi newlywed died after falling from a building in Lodhi Colony. (Photo: Representational purposes only)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Sun 2026-07-05 18:28 IST

A 28-year-old woman, Akriti Sutar, died after allegedly falling from a residential building in Delhi’s Lodhi Colony on Saturday evening. The incident has sparked serious allegations from her family, who insist that her death was not a suicide but a murder involving her husband and in-laws.
 
Akriti, a resident of Pushp Vihar, was found critically injured outside the NDMC Flats at Palika Kunj on July 4. She was rushed to AIIMS Hospital, where doctors declared her dead.
 

Family Rejects Suicide Theory

Akriti had married on April 24, 2026, and was working as a sales executive at a private company in Chhatarpur. According to her family, they last spoke to her after she left work on Saturday evening. Soon afterwards, her phone became unreachable. They later received information from Lodhi Colony Police Station that she had died after falling from a rooftop.
 
Her relatives strongly dispute the possibility of suicide. They describe Akriti as mentally strong and responsible, saying she had no reason to take her own life. Her younger brother has alleged that the incident is being portrayed as suicide to protect those responsible.
 

Dowry Harassment Allegations Surface

The family has accused Akriti’s husband and his relatives of subjecting her to physical abuse and harassment after the marriage. They also allege that dowry-related demands led to ongoing disputes within the household.
 
According to the family, the marriage was a love-cum-arranged alliance that had taken place only about two and a half months before the incident. They believe the short duration of the marriage makes the circumstances surrounding her death particularly suspicious.
 

Police Investigation Underway

Delhi Police have initiated proceedings under Section 196 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), which applies because the death occurred within seven years of marriage. The Sub-Divisional Magistrate has been informed and will conduct the mandatory inquest.
 
Police said statements from family members and other witnesses are being recorded, and every aspect of the case is being examined. Officials have stressed that the investigation remains ongoing, and the exact circumstances surrounding Akriti’s death will be determined after a thorough inquiry.
You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Delhi Newlywed Dies After Fall Just 72 Days Into Marriage; Family Rejects Suicide Theory
Tags: Akriti SutarDelhi woman deathfamily alleges murderLodhi ColonyNDMC Flats Palika Kunjnewlywed death

RELATED News

Jalgaon Fire News: Chemical Tanker Bursts Into Flames After Crashing Into Truck at Maharashtra Toll Plaza, 2 Dead

Government Withdraws Emergency Gas Curbs: How Change Will Affect People?

Ketan Agarwal Murder Case: National Commission for Men Bill Introduced in Parliament; Will It Make a Difference?

How Did 21-Year-old Indian Student Die in Germany? Police Question Friends

Mumbai, Delhi Flights Affected by Heavy Rain: 5 Flights Diverted, 17 Abort Landings; Check Air India, IndiGo, SpiceJet Status

LATEST NEWS

Alliance: Vanshaj Singh To Return After Elimination? Says Kushal Tandon ‘Plotted’ His Exit

Who Was G.D. Naidu? Everything To Know About R. Madhavan’s Upcoming Biopic

RBI Young Professionals Recruitment 2026: Registration Ends Tomorrow; Know How To Apply

Who Was Teejan Bai? All About The Padma Vibhushan Pandavani Maestro Who Died At 70

6 Fishermen Missing Off Visakhapatnam Coast After Boat Suffers Mechanical Fault; Rescue Operation Intensifies

Lock Upp Season 2: Shilpa Shinde Enters As First Wildcard, Clashes Begin Even Before She Settles In; ‘If You Want To Play…’

Punjab Horror: What Led To Deadly Fire Attack on Man By His Brother-in-Law? Video Surfaces

Jurgen Klopp Set To Become Germany Football Team Head Coach After FIFA World Cup 2026 Debacle

‘Shaka Can Be Killed, But Never Caught’: How Instagram Reel Helped Police Arrest a Fugitive Woman from Meerut

Mumbai Monsoon 2026: 63-Year-Old Man Killed by Falling Tree in Kurla; City Death Toll Rises to 4

Delhi Newlywed Dies After Fall Just 72 Days Into Marriage; Family Rejects Suicide Theory

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Delhi Newlywed Dies After Fall Just 72 Days Into Marriage; Family Rejects Suicide Theory

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Delhi Newlywed Dies After Fall Just 72 Days Into Marriage; Family Rejects Suicide Theory
Delhi Newlywed Dies After Fall Just 72 Days Into Marriage; Family Rejects Suicide Theory
Delhi Newlywed Dies After Fall Just 72 Days Into Marriage; Family Rejects Suicide Theory
Delhi Newlywed Dies After Fall Just 72 Days Into Marriage; Family Rejects Suicide Theory

QUICK LINKS