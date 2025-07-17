LIVE TV
Delhi On High Alert: Mega Anti-Terror Drills Over 10 Locations On July 17

Delhi On High Alert: Mega Anti-Terror Drills Over 10 Locations On July 17

Anti-terror drills have started in Delhi from July 17 due to the bomb threats issued to the educational institutions.

Published By: Sarthak Arora
Last Updated: July 17, 2025 17:25:28 IST

Amidst the bomb threats issued via email on July 16, 2025, targeting the educational institutions in Delhi, the national capital is on high alert and according to ANI, a two-day anti-terror preparedness exercise (July 17-July 18) has started in the national capital from July 17, 2025. The email read, “Good Morning. Explosive devices are hidden inside backpacks and placed around the classrooms of the school. This is extremely serious. You will all pay for your sins. Roadkill and Benji are the persons responsible for this bloodbath. Release our names to the press/media.” According to ANI, nearly ten schools and 1 college in Delhi had received bomb threats via the email for the next three days. 

ANI report stated that the drills have been scheduled at more than 10 locations across Delhi. As per the ANI report, the drills aim to test the readiness and coordination of various agencies in handling potential terror-related situations. The ANI report also mentions that Delhi Police and other stakeholder agencies are taking part in the exercise to validate their preparedness and response. 

12-year-old behind Delhi hoax bomb threat

According to a Times of India report, a 12-year-old boy has been identified as the sender of the bomb threat emails that led to panic at St Stephen’s College and St Thomas School in Delhi on July 15, 2025, Tuesday. The TOI report mentions that the boy is a Class 8 student at a different school in the city, allegedly sent the emails as he wanted the school to shut down. According to a Times Now report, the student said he mistakenly tagged the email IDs of a college (St Stephen’s) and a school (St Thomas). The Times Now report mentions that the student was taken into custody briefly, questioned, and then released after counselling, 

