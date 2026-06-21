Delhi Parking Dispute Turns Tragic: Woman Killed, Husband Injured During Confrontation

Delhi: A 32-year-old woman lost her life while her husband sustained serious injuries following a dispute over motorcycle parking in southwest Delhi’s Bindapur area, police said on Saturday. It was only after a distress call was received on Bindapur Police Station around 2:50 PM that the incident came to light. The caller reported to authorities that his daughter and son-in-law were attacked in an argument. When the police reached the spot both the victims had already been shifted to Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Hospital for treatment. Later, doctors said that the woman, identified as Aarti, died on the way to hospital. Her husband Vicky, who was also injured in the incident, was being taken to Safdarjung Hospital for advanced medical care.

What Happened Here?

According to PTI, the first look into it showed the confrontation was basically about a quarrel between the couple and neighbours, mainly over where to park a motorcycle on a public road. The whole thing escalated fast, then tumbled out of hand, into a physical brawl, police said. During the scuffle, Aarti got seriously hurt, and Vicky was injured too. This incident caused a lot of panic in the neighbourhood and the local people notified local authorities. The police immediately started to investigate and gather evidence around the scene to see what had happened.

What Did The Police Say?

In the process of investigation, police came to know the name of the alleged attackers as that of Pappu, a 40-year-old resident of the locality, and the name of a juvenile. Pappu has been lodged for questioning and the police have been trying to locate and arrest the minor. The case is being investigated, including through the examination of witness statements and other evidence. There will be additional legal action upon conclusion of the investigation, officials said. The incident has again brought to light the fact that incidents that can be considered mundane disputes in the neighbourhood can turn into serious confrontations, which has led to a call from the Police to the public to reach out and ensure local differences are resolved peacefully.

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