Delhi Plans To Rope In Territorial Army To Guard Yamuna, Launches Mission For River Revival

In a significant move aimed at reviving the Yamuna River and protecting it from further degradation, the Delhi government is set to approach the Ministry of Defence with a proposal to deploy the Territorial Army (TA) for river security. The initiative, which marks a shift towards enforcement and awareness-based action, is part of a broader mission to restore the Yamuna to its natural, unpolluted state within the next three years.

Speaking on the development, Delhi Water Minister Parvesh Verma said that the government is committed to protecting the river and has held extensive discussions about involving the TA in surveillance and deterrence operations along the riverbanks.

“The idea is not to penalise people, but to create a culture of awareness and respect for the Yamuna. The Territorial Army’s involvement would help prevent dumping, sand mining, and encroachments,” Verma explained on Thursday.

Military Backing for Environmental Protection

If approved, the deployment would mark a rare but impactful use of military support for ecological protection in a capital city. Officials from the Ministry of Defence have stated that while a formal request is yet to be received, the Ecological Task Force (ETF) of the TA is fully capable of undertaking such a mission.

“The ETF is specially trained for environmental conservation tasks. We’re ready to step in if called upon,” said a defence official familiar with the discussions.

The TA could serve as a deterrent against persistent violations like waste dumping, water theft, and illegal construction—activities that have long plagued the Yamuna’s ecosystem.

Multi-Pronged Action Plan Underway

Alongside the security component, the Delhi government is rolling out an extensive citywide awareness campaign focused on water conservation and responsible waste disposal. Educational content will be circulated through schools, digital platforms, and local communities.

“We are changing the narrative—from enforcement alone to collective responsibility. Thousands of litres of water can be saved daily if citizens become more mindful,” Verma said.

In its 2025-26 budget, the government has allocated ₹1,000 crore for Yamuna clean-up efforts. This includes investments in decentralised sewage treatment plants, modern machinery like trash skimmers and weed harvesters worth ₹40 crore, and stricter controls on industrial effluents.

Political Undertones and Public Sentiment

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta underscored the spiritual and environmental importance of the river during a ‘Yamuna Aarti’ held at Sur Ghat on Thursday. She announced that the upcoming Chhath festival would be celebrated along a rejuvenated riverfront, drawing attention to the government’s commitment.

“This is not just an environmental campaign. It’s a people’s movement to reclaim the soul of Delhi. We are inviting everyone to be part of this transformation,” Gupta said.

Taking a political dig, Gupta blamed the previous AAP-led administration for failing to act on its clean-Yamuna promises. She asserted that the current BJP-led government has both the vision and a detailed execution plan, backed by budget and institutional support.

A River on the Brink, A City Responds

Pollution in the Yamuna has reached alarming levels over the years, caused by untreated sewage, industrial discharge, and unchecked human activity. Experts believe that combining government action, community engagement, and military-backed enforcement could finally shift the needle.

