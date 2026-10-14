Delhi Police Arrests Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka, Ajinkya Shinde; CJP Alleges 24-Hour Denial Of Legal Access

Delhi Police has arrested Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) activists Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka and Ajinkya Shinde for allegedly trespassing at Jantar Mantar, with the party claiming that the detained members were denied access to lawyers and were not initially informed of the grounds for their detention. The arrests came a day after authorities de-notified Jantar Mantar as a designated protest site. According to police sources, the activists were placed under preventive arrest. CJP leader Ratna Singh said they would be produced before a court on Wednesday, October 14.

What happened during the Jantar Mantar arrests?

The three activists were detained while attempting to enter Jantar Mantar to hoist the national flag, the Tiranga. Delhi Police registered a case against them, with alleged offences including trespass, bond violation and obstruction of a public official’s duty.

In a post on X, Singh said the activists were being held at Parliament Street Police Station and alleged that they had been brought there in a private van at 3 am. She added that they were not allowed to meet their lawyers until late at night. Singh also said there was a possibility of the activists being sent to judicial custody at Tihar Jail.

“Delhi Police arrests Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka, and Ajinkya Shinde at Parliament Street Police Station in today’s Jantar Mantar case. Trespass, bond violation, obstruction of public official’s duty, etc. They’ll be produced before the SCM Court in the morning. A possibility of Judicial Custody (JC) in the Tihar Jail is possible. They were not allowed to meet their lawyers till late at night. They were brought to Parliament Street PS at 3 AM in a private van. Despite these illegal actions, their spirits are high,” Singh posted.

Ratna Singh raises questions over Jantar Mantar detention timeline

In another update posted at 5:38 am, Singh said the activists were likely to be produced before the SEM at Mandir Marg Police Station within an hour. She also flagged the approaching 24-hour deadline for their detention.

“Update at 5:38 AM – Just been informed that Saurav, Ashutosh, and Ajinkya are likely to be produced before the SEM at Mandir Marg Police Station within one hour. FYI, 24 hours timeline will end soon,” she wrote.

Singh had earlier accused Delhi Police of acting arbitrarily and following orders from higher authorities instead of following the law. She alleged that the detained CJP members had been denied access to lawyers for nearly 24 hours and were not initially told why they were being held.

“We are currently witnessing the Delhi Police operating according to a specific ‘rulebook’, one dictated by orders from above. They set the law aside to follow this rulebook. We saw how people who went to Jantar Mantar, simply to hoist the Tiranga, were detained. It has been nearly 24 hours, yet they have not been allowed to meet any lawyers, nor have they been initially informed of the grounds for their detention or arrest,” she said.

CJP alleges restrictions on peaceful protests at Jantar Mantar

Singh further claimed that police personnel had denied access to both ordinary volunteers and lawyers who had been trying to meet the detained activists since morning. She said station house officers (SHOs) and other officers had repeatedly cited orders from senior authorities.

“They denied access not only to ordinary volunteers but also to lawyers who had been present since morning. The SHOs and other officers on site kept insisting they were acting under orders from above. Who, then, is issuing these orders to the Delhi Police, orders that override the law itself?” she asked.

Accusing the authorities of restricting peaceful demonstrations, Singh alleged that designated protest sites were being de-notified and people visiting public spaces were being detained without explanation and held for extended periods.

“We see criminals roaming freely, wandering the city, assaulting people, yet peaceful protesters are being stopped. Designated protest sites are being ‘de-notified,’ and people visiting these public spaces are being detained without explanation and held in custody for extended periods,” she said.

Calling the police response harsh, Singh added, “The Delhi Police is being used as a puppet, and they are dealing very harshly with peaceful protesters, which is not right.”

Jantar Mantar arrests linked to CJP agitation against CEC

Singh called the arrests illegal, claiming that the alleged offences had not taken place and that the detentions were intended to intimidate people and discourage them from protesting.

“Recent arrests are illegal; no information was provided, and none of the alleged offences cited in the charges actually took place,” she alleged.

“I believe this is merely a tactic to frame people, a way to intimidate them so they do not protest. But they are mistaken; they cannot stop protesters by invoking such sections or detaining them in this manner,” she added.

The arrests come amid an ongoing agitation by CJP and Opposition parties against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

(with inputs from ANI)

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