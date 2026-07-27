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Home > India News > ‘Getting Beaten, Family Being Abused’: Delhi Police ASI Writes Open Letter to Commissioner Over On-Duty Threats

‘Getting Beaten, Family Being Abused’: Delhi Police ASI Writes Open Letter to Commissioner Over On-Duty Threats

The police officer highlights that personnel are routinely subjected to physical violence and derogatory language, including offensive slurs directed at their family members.

‘Getting Beaten, Family Being Abused’: Delhi Police ASI Writes Open Letter to Commissioner Over On-Duty Threats

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Last updated: Mon 2026-07-27 22:27 IST

An Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of the Delhi Police has written an open letter to the Delhi Police Commissioner, alleging that police personnel face physical assault and verbal abuse while performing their duties. The latest remarks come after allegations of abuse against Delhi Police personnel were hurled by protesters during the recent protests held at Jantar Mantar. In the letter, the officer highlights that personnel are routinely subjected to physical violence and derogatory language, including offensive slurs directed at their family members.  He noted that despite recent political demonstrations and rallies—such as those at Jantar Mantar—police personnel continue to be pelted with stones and physically attacked, even while exercising extreme restraint and patience to prevent any untoward incidents.

ASI Seeks Administrative Intervention Against Attacks on Personnel

Addressing the escalating pressure on ground personnel, the ASI requested higher officials to take strict, decisive action to protect the safety and dignity of officers. He stated that if the current situation persists without administrative support, personnel should be relieved of their professional duties. The officer lamented that police personnel are effectively being forced onto the footpaths to silently endure stone-pelting while maintaining public order without retaliation.

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Emphasizing the core mandate of law enforcement, the ASI asserted that the Delhi Police should not be reduced to a vote bank or treated as servants by individual goons or political parties. “We are public servants, not political workers. Our duty is to uphold the law impartially,” the letter reads. Concluding his appeal, the officer urged senior leadership to look into the matter with utmost seriousness and initiate appropriate protective and legal measures immediately.

Also Read: CJP Threatens Fresh Protest Tomorrow If Cases Against Student Protesters Are Not Withdrawn

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‘Getting Beaten, Family Being Abused’: Delhi Police ASI Writes Open Letter to Commissioner Over On-Duty Threats
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